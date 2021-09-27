Tech wins over Spiders; H-SC wins a nail bitter

Sorry, folks, but this week I will be writing about college football games – Virginia Tech and Hampden-Sydney College. No, they did not play each other.
Virginia Tech was victorious, in a home game against the University of Richmond. Tech won by a 21-10 score, but this writer expected a higher scoring game. And, there was a lot of talking around the Rotary table Thursday evening as Rotarians Dwane Gwaltney (Tech) and Tommy Zincone (Richmond) were jawing with each other. The two men traveled together Saturday, and I would bet there was no sleep there between those two men.
Hampden-Sydney had to rally to score the winning touchdown with 1:53 to play, but still had to sweat it out as all Guilford College had to do was try a game winning field goal with under a minute to play. However, although the place kicker was 2-for-3 for the day, they were the only two field goals he has made this season.
Guilford was trying to get him a little closer, but a H-S defender made a diving interception to allow the Tigers to drop to a knee and let the time run out in a 28-27 victory. Guilford had led most of the game, taking a 20-7 lead to the halftime break. And, it wasn't pretty. In the second half, the Tigers got their offense in gear and outscored the Quakers 21-7 in the second half.
And although sophomore Josh Jones, a Park View standout, scored two rushing touchdowns on the day, he ran the the ball only 9 times for 44 yards. The first TD was a 5-yard run in the first quarter. His second rushing TD was a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave the Tigers its first lead, 21-20.
But still it was senior quarterback and team captain Tanner Bernard of Lynchburh who connected with sophomore Braden Bowling of Cary, N.C., for a 52-yard TD with 1;53 remaining. Bernard passed for a game-high 313 yards and two touchdowns.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –The Mecklenburg County Training School in South Hill opened with a larger enrollment of 226 pupil, of which 105 were in high school.
The Mecklenburg County Chapter of the American Red Cross elected R. L. Jeffreys as its new chairman.
Mrs. Iva Cook and Mrs. Pattie Piercy were operating the cafeteria at La Crosse High School.
Mr. C. W. Cleaton announced he was closing out his La Crosse Hardware Co. beginning Oct. 2.
1941 – Cadet Captain G. C. Williams Jr. of Baskerville was elected to the Honor Court at Virginia Military Institute.
Farmers Warehouse was advertising as the oldest warehouse in South Hill having started in 1903 with Hamlet, Matthews and Currin as Proprietors. In 1941, Farmers Warehouse was owned and operated by C. N. “Shine” Taylor.
1951 – It's official. The Community Memorial Hospital will be built in South Hill with the announcement of a $505,000 appropriation from State and Federal funds. Y. M. Hodges of South Hill announced the appropriation. CMH has an A-1 priority because of the need of a hospital in this area.
The 40th Annual Exhibition of the Meckenburg County Fair was announced for Oct. 8-13. Garland E. Moss of Chase City was Chairman.
Mr. W. T. Powers, a native of Luneburg County, was elected Executive Secretary of the State Production Marketing Administration.
1961 – Many bands, including the Shriners' Oriental Band and the United States Navy Fifth District Band will perform at the South Hill Jaycees Harvest Festival Parade on Oct. 7. Herbert King Jr., overall Chairman, announced that 44 entries have already signed up for the parade.
1971 – Miss Rhonda Cliborne and her father, Victor Cliborne, of South Hill, were ready to entertain at the Annual Mrs. Harvest Festival Contest.
Lewis W. Parker Jr. of Parker Oil Co., announced the promotion of three employees – Elmo W. Bowers to Executive Vice-President, Charles F. Parker to Vice-President, and Lofton D. Allen to Vice-President and also elected to serve on the Corporation's Board of Directors.
Army Sergeant Thomas Engram of La Crosse was awarded a certificate for successfully completing the Jungle Survival School Course while serving in Vietnam.
1981 – Michelle Anne Baumiller, a 16-year-old who is a junior at Park View Senior High School, will reign over Harvest Festival Week festivities. Lisa Middleton was first runner-up and Rhonda Fey was second runner-up.
The Southside Rescue Squad, Inc., of South Hill won two second place prizes at the State Volunteer Rescue Squad Convention. The Men's Senior First Aid Division, with the team consisting of Jimmy Lynn, James Newman, Charles Ozlin and Richard Moody. The Rescue Team also won second place. Team members were Lynn Hendrick, Jimmy Lynn, Richard Moody and Maxey Peebles.
Bill Cherry of the Virginia Employment Commission office in Richmond was named the new manager of the South Hill VEC office.
William Myers, executive secretary of the Virginia-Carolina Agricultural Producers Association, was appointed to lead the Employers Advisory Committee of the South Hill VES office.
Dale Baird was appointed by the Brunswick County School Board as the new Principal of Brunswick Senior High School.
Kathy Doyle of Emporia was crowned Homecoming Queen at Brunswick Academy.
1991 – The Park View FFA Forestry Team defeated 16 teams from across the state to win the 1991 Virginia FFA Junior Forestry Contest. Team members were Jeremy Dalton, State Individual Champion; Sam Erwin, Wesley Haskins and Bobby Bowers.
Mrs. Joyce Tudor, Administrator of Pine View Retirement Home for Adults in South Hill, was elected to the board of directors of the Virginia Association of Homes for Adults.
Tony J. Preston was sworn in as South Hill's newest Police Officer.
Mrs. Ann R. Moore was awarded a 30-year service pin with the United States Postal Service. She had a 23-year career at the Union Level Post Office and then for the past seven years at the La Crosse Post Office.
The Southside Rescue Squad, Inc., of South Hill placed well in the State Convention, placing First in the Modular Ambulance Class and First in the Medium Duty Rescue/Truck Class. They also placed Second in the Van Ambulance Class.
Monroe Williams of Dolphin retired after 38 years of service with the Department of Motor Vehicles Office in South Hill.
2001 – Mrs. Mildred Jolly of Clarksville was named Volunteer of the Year for the Mecklenburg County Unit of the American Cancer Society.
The Park View Band, under the direction of Jim Bradshaw and Assistant, Connie Nichols, placed First in the Annual Virginia Band Competition.
Ernie Bantos Jr. of Bracey was installed as Detachment Commander of the Lake Country
Marine Corps Detachment.
2011 – Edgar Eugene (Gene) Evans of La Crosse, a former teacher and baseball coach at Ferrum College, was honored during Homecoming Ceremonies.
Christopher Feggins, a native of South Hill and former Park View football standout, was ordained as a Deacon of the Church of God in Richmond.
