The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword:
The message is love. Take the time to enjoy your loved ones. Take the time to create memories with the people you love. Life is shorter than we all believe it to be. Believe in eachother. Encourage eachother. Love one another. Never forget that the last time that you saw someone could very well be the last time you’ll see them so always let your loved ones know that they are loved. - Oshun The Poet
Original Poem:
”Love”
Love keeps no record of wrongs,
Only the deeds that make each other strong,
Love is an feeling,
That remains even after our loved one is gone,
Take that picture,
Sing your favorite song,
Tell your friends and family that you love them all,
Love is an emotion,
that falls in the form of tears,
Love is the encouragement,
that makes us face our fears,
Love is uncomfortable,
sometimes bittersweet,
Love is meant to be felt,
Even in times of defeat.
(In memory of James N. Crayton)
Poet: Asia Simmons, Bracey VA
