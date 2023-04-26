The Wright Report

Democrats cry over spilt milk.
Democrats are in a lather over the fact that Governor Youngkin got a $1 million check last week. Large donations are nothing new. In fact, they’ve been the bread and butter of Virginia Democrats for decades. No one was better at that than Terry McAuliffe, who brought in six and seven figure sums from out-of-state groups and organizations all the time.
Last week’s generous gift shows how Governor Youngkin’s leadership is resonating with not only people here in the Commonwealth, but around the country.
What happens in Virginia isn’t just confined to our Commonwealth. In recent years, Virginia’s been seen as harbingers of what the next year’s Presidential cycle will look like, and people have noticed the stark choice we face.
Our entire country saw what happened to Virginia with just two years of unencumbered Democratic rule: higher crime, unworkable environmental policy, higher taxes, and a concerted effort to keep our schools closed for much longer than necessary.
What happened in Virginia was a warning for the rest of the nation. What we’ve done since is show people what focused, common-sense leadership can accomplish.
Governor Youngkin’s fundraising success shows people want to be a model for not only how Republicans can govern successfully, but also win elections based on that success.
Millions of Virginians and people from around the country share Governor Youngkin’s Vision for Virginia – common sense leadership that makes this the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
Complaints from Democrats about the size of this donation and the location of the giver ring hollow, to say the least.
Huge donations from out of state, often from virtually unknown sources, have been the stock and trade of Democrats for the better part of two decades.
For example, Terry McAuliffe accepted a $1.7 million in-kind donation from a PAC during the 2021 cycle. A full 64 percent of his donations in 2021 were from out of state.
He also took $500,000 from Lycatell LLC in New Jersey, $250k from Hillsboro 56 LLC in Florida, and $200k from Terakeet LLC in New York. There was no outcry from Democrats over those donations.
Closer to home, big money is flowing from two major donors to Democrats.
Democrats already received $1.12 million from a donor. Another individual gave $3.8 million to Clean Virginia, which donates almost exclusively to Democrats. That PAC has given more than $3.1 million to Democrats, compared to $75,000 to Republicans.
Typical Democrats who preach about loving everyone and fairness always cry and moan when Republicans level the playing field. What Democrats should be focused on is the damage they have caused to the Commonwealth by jacking up electrical bills and causing Northern Virginia to be on worldwide news because Democrats treat parents so poorly.
This cry should tell you that Democrats only care about one thing, money. I love Virginia and I will continue to fight for what’s right in Virginia.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
