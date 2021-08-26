Letter to the Editor- Southside Behavioral Health

Dear Editor,
This week marked a sad time for the mentally ill individuals in Mecklenburg County. Southside Behavorial Health, formally the Southside Community Services Board, closed the John H. Northington Center program for the mentally ill. The Northington Center now only houses individuals with mental health issues, therefore unless a mentally ill individual resides in a group home, they receive no services what-so-ever from Southside Behavioral Health. The John H. Northington Center was built in memory of Johnny Northington to provide programs for the mentally ill in Mecklenburg County, including his brother. There are at least 30 individuals who receive no services now a I do not know what services the residents of the two group homes receive. This is indeed a blow to our mentally disabled individuals.
Shirley Wetherbee
South Hill, VA
