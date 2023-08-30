The Wright Report

RGGI Lawsuit
Who must follow the law and who doesn’t? It’s a question that has arisen in two separate instances in the past week, as Democrats attack actions undertaken by the Youngkin administration.
Specifically, the Commonwealth’s withdrawal from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the adoption of model policies for dealing with transgender students in local schools.
The five environmental groups appealing the decision of the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board filed a 138-page document in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
The core of their argument gets short shrift: they claim that the Board has no power to withdraw Virginia from RGGI, citing a 2020 law passed by Democrats.
The text of the legislation is not definite. Rather, it is permissive. “The Director is hereby authorized to establish, implement, and manage an auction program…”
Authorized does not mean required. The word implies discretion, which the Board has now authorized.
Rather than focus on the core issue of whether the Board has the power to withdraw from RGGI, the groups spend page after page extolling the alleged policy benefits of the pact, including its carbon emission reduction.
But that’s not an accurate picture of what RGGI has done in Virginia.
During Virginia’s two complete years in RGGI, in-state power production dropped by 15 percent, while total consumption increased 11 percent.
The net result is that less carbon was emitted in Virginia, but more carbon was emitted in total to satisfy Virginia’s electrical needs.
Imports increased by 280 percent. Said simply, power generation moved out of state to places that aren’t a part of RGGI, and the energy was imported back into the Commonwealth.
That’s a key problem with RGGI – without participation from the entire electrical grid, carbon emissions can “leak” into other places.
RGGI was designed to reduce carbon emissions. It failed.
Model Policies
There is no such ambiguity in the law regarding model policies for schools in dealing with transgender students.
The law is crystal clear: “Each school board shall adopt policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department of Education pursuant to subsection A.”
Many of the same Democrats who were outraged when districts refused to approve the Northam version of the policies are cheering on districts that are refusing to implement the Youngkin policies.
The fact that there is no penalty attached does not lessen the requirement to comply.
Virginia can change back to the commonwealth we’ve known, loved, and grew up in but it is going to take you voting early this election cycle. Please secure your vote by voting early this year. Voting early is the only way Republicans can excel across the Commonwealth so together we can reverse bad Democratic legislation.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974. Follow me on Facebook: Delegate Tommy Wright.
