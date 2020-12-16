A Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: We are in trying times especially in this pandemic. People are struggling more mentally now then they ever have. Anxiety is a common mental health issue affecting a lot of the population these days. If you are dealing with anxiety. Take a moment to breath slowly, listen to your favorite song and find thing to be grateful for to calm your nerves we’re all in this together. We will come back stronger than ever - Oshun The Poet
“Anxiety”
A cloud of immense anxiety my body succumbs.
The news brings less air to breathe, social media erupts tantrums of monsters within yet I exist evolving, numb.
A constant pattern, rhythm, breathe in then let it out.
In then out.
A skill attainable before birth.
Toiling to breathe with air in my lungs, the pressure, the girth.
Encompassing a personalized reality of intense formality.
Deep breathe in then out. Why can’t feel the air as it restores my lungs to complexity?
Evolving, numb, anxiety.
April Hammack
Lawrenceville Va
