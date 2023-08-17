The Wright Report

Crime in Virginia
With early voting starting in Virginia in September, here is something to take into consideration when you vote. You can’t spin numbers like this but after a full year of Democratic-imposed pro-criminal legislation, crime is up significantly, and Virginia is a more dangerous place to live now than it has been in previous years.
It doesn’t take a report from the Virginia State Police to know that crime in our Commonwealth is up significantly over just a few years ago. All it takes is a few minutes watching or reading local news, and it becomes abundantly clear.
That’s exactly what the VSP report found. Crime, particularly violent crimes, are up significantly, both in the number of crimes committed and the rate per population of violent crime.
Murder is up 10 percent. Kidnapping is up 9 percent, human trafficking offenses are up 17 percent, and weapons offenses are up 6 percent. Simple and aggravated assaults are up by 6 and 4 percent respectively.
Why are crime rates up? Democrats changed the law to let more felons out of prison, reduce sentences, and make it harder for police to do their jobs.
During their two years in power, Democrats moved heaven and earth to make life easier for criminals. They made it harder for police to stop those suspected of a crime. They made it easier for criminals to get out of prison earlier, and they reduced sentences for criminals in several cases.
Calendar year 2022 was the first full year those changes were in effect. Now we can see the impact – and it’s clear that these policies are hurting the very communities they were meant to help.
The impact was such that even progressive Democrat localities like Roanoke were begging the General Assembly to roll back the changes Democrats made.
Democrats blocked virtually every Republican effort to change course, opposing measures that would have imposed harsher sentences for fentanyl dealers who kill as well as those who commit a second crime with a firearm.
People might not agree with Republicans on every issue, but I can assure you Republicans are in office to keep you and your children as safe as possible.
Budget Update
Senate Democrats have finally responded to the House budget proposal, weeks after its submission. Leadership and our budget negotiators are continuing to look at the proposal and hope to have it summarized.
It took the better part of two weeks, but Democrats have finally responded to the latest House offer on a budget. Thus far Democrats have been unwilling to characterize their proposal. Senator Creigh Deeds said it reflects significant movement on the part of the Senate.
A Senate Democrat conferee also authored an op-ed recently that called for all of the $5.1 billion budget surplus to be spent, rather than returned to taxpayers.
President Biden's popularity is down in the 30s, and Senate Democrats continue to be a "brick wall" in the budget process.
While the current proposal is still being evaluated, Democrats have thus far refused to come to the table to work on common goals like raising teacher pay, providing more money for behavioral health programs, and making life more affordable for every Virginian.
With the Bidenomics boat anchor dragging them down, Democrats are desperate to prevent any Republicans from getting a win, even if it means denying tax relief to Virginians who need it.
Are we really going to let money hungry Democrats decide what’s best for Virginia families? Tax relief could have gone back to over-taxed families in time to help purchase school supplies or new clothing, but Democrats have decided they know best how to spend your hard-earned money.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974. Follow me on Facebook: Delegate Tommy Wright
