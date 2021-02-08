It seems I am messing up more and more often

I am so sorry, folks, but I goofed up – AGAIN! Isn't there a song that explains – “It's getting to be a habit with me.” Oh, well, I admit I knew better, but I did it anyway.
If you remember, that in my column for the last week in January I wrote about my man cave and that it needed to be cleaned up. I ended that up with a special emphasis, (ha, ha). Well, my wife, Barbara, let me know she had read it and expected me to follow up on such a bold statement.
Well, a week later, with no action by me, she appeared (like magic) in my man cave and (politely?) announced that she had not seen any progress in the cleaning department. And then handed me a list of “Ten Commandments on Clutter.”
- Stop Procrastinating – Stop putting off until tomorrow what you can do today. (ha, ha).
- Quit Making Excuses – You are only fooling yourself. (oh well, that's not hard to do).
- Use It Or Lose It – If you're not using it, get rid of it. Period. (easier said than done).
- Learn To Let Go – Clutter that is merely taking up valuable space should be tossed or given away. (but I never know when I may need it).
- Be A Giver – Give things away, right away (that does not apply to me, it might be something important).
- Set Limits – Limit the amount of space you allocate for your clutter. (I do that now. It's my whole man cave).
- Use The “In” And “Out” Rule – If something new comes in, then something old should go out.
- Less Is More – The less clutter you have the more energy you will have.
- Keep Everything In It's Place – You will find it quicker.
- Compromise – When you are organizing your clutter, don't let perfection keep you from making progress. (is this some kind of joke?)
Is this going to make a new man out of me? I doubt it, I have lived too long as one who procrastinates. However, I did spend a couple of afternoons throwing out trash. We will just have to wait and see.
And with my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – Mrs. H. P. Read of Palmer Springs was elected President of the Mecklenburg County Advisory Board for Home Demonstration Work.
The South Hill High School basketball team won a tournament held in South Hill and will advance to the State Championship Tournament to be held at Hampden-Sydney College. In the tournament held here last week, South Hill defeated Dinwiddie, 28-13, Danville, 20-2, then defeated Buckhorn, 24-16, in the title game.
Team members for South Hill were Sam Allen, Arthur Rowley, Charlie Watson, James Harvell, Robert Griffith, Calvin Wilbourn, Earl Warren, Frank Pitzinger, George Taylor and Claude Wright.
1941 – The Mecklenburg County Red Cross was holding “dressing classes” for county women wanting to make 18,000 gauzes. Mrs. W. G. Puryear of Chase City was instructor and Mrs. W. J. Ozlin was Supervisor of the South Hill Unit.
Mrs. A. R. Newman was elected President of the Baskerville Woman's Club.
A plan to show Sunday movies at the Colonial Theatre was postponed by South Hill Town Council in order to hear feed back from its citizens.
Mark McLean of South Hill was elected President of the 4-H Clubs in Mecklenburg County.
1951 – Captain Sterling S. Cook, a native of La Crosse and a 34-year Navy veteran, was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.
Major James C. Levi, a native of South Hill and stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., was attending a 15-week Logistic staff officer course.
Mrs. James D. Jones Jr. was elected President of the South Hill Junior Woman's Club.
1961 – Dr. William A. Shelton of Boydton was elected Director of the Roanoke River Branch for the Preservation of Virginia Antiques.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Coompany opened an office in South Hill with Walter Cleaton of South Hill in charge.
The Park View JV Team defeated Greensville 62-33 as eight players were in the scoring column. Larry Smith and Tommy Leggett led the team with 11 points each.
1971 – Garland E. Creedle, a retired farmer of Union Level, died Feb. 5 at age 64. Mr. Creedle served on the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, having served for seven years.
Paul F. Edmond was installed as President of The Friends of the South Hill Library.
Michael F. Moorman was named Manager of Peebles Department Store in South Hill.
Robert L. Wallace of Chase City was named Virginia's first “Master Tree Farmer”.
Carlton B. Gurley of Chase City was appointed by Governor Linwood Holton to a 3-year term on the State Board of Commercial Training Schools.
Park View defeated Randolph-Henry 93-50 for their 14th straight victory and clinched at least a tie for their 14th straight victory and clinched at least a tie for the District Title. Kenneth Walker led the Dragons with 22 points. Also in double figures were Alvin Baskerville with 15 points, Ed Rogers with 14 and Benny George with 11.
1981 – Richmond H. “Dick” Dugger Jr. announced his retirement from Dugger Furniture Company in Brodnax. He joined the family firm on his return from his service in World War II. Mr. Dugger was currently serving as Chairman of the Brunswick County School Board.
Mrs. Falcon Hodges was installed as President of The Friends of the South Hill Library.
Mrs. Delores Morse of South Hill was elected to a 2-year term as President of the Mecklenburg County Extension Homemakers Council.
Brunswick won the District Championship with a 77-51 victory over Randolph-Henry. Tyronne Gollatt and Ronnie Posey tied for scoring honors with 16 points each. Also in double figures were John Thompson with 15 and Todd Gillus with 12.
Doug Hite scored 32 points in a 74-68 victory over Prince Edward Academy that locked up the Western Division Championship for the Vikings.
1991 – Clarence Edward “C. E.” Vassar, an ex-merchant who owned and operated Vassar's Store and an ex-Town Councilman, died Feb. 9 at age 99. Mr. Vassar served on town council from 1935-49 and was considered by many as an “unofficial” historian of South Hill. He was the last surviving member of the Rotary Club that formed in 1926.
Robert E. “Bobby” Conner was selected as the State Secretary for the Young Farmers of Virginia.
Navy GMG 3 Stephen Scot Sherber of La Crosse was serving on the Destroyer USS William V. Pratt that sailed on Dec. 28 for the Middle East.
John McPeters was installed as President of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce.
Brunswick broke open a close game with Park View as the Bulldogs outscored the Dragons 28-8 in the final quarter for a 77-58 victory. Four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Corey Marks had 19, Brent Vaughan 18, Steven Birchette 17 and Terry Gillis with 12. Danny Watkins scored 13 and Orlando Douglas 11 for Park View.
Brunswick Academy defeated York Academy 75-50 as David Love scored 20 points. Jim Whitehead added 17 and Shane Parham scored 13.
2001 – The Rev. Stephen T. Gulbronson was selected as the Senior Pastor at Ebony Assembly of God.
Shelton H. Short Jr., a native of Brunswick County and a resident of Mecklenburg County for 50 years, was honored posthumously with the naming of the Chase City Wildlife Park with his name. Mr. Short was a First Lieutenant in World War I and a Major in World War II.
Terry Hines of South Hill was named Sales Associate of the Year for Peebles Department Store in South Hill.
Brunswick clinched the regular season Championship after defeating Matoaca 80-57. Darius Hargrove led the Bulldogs with 31 points. Also in double figures were Buck Walker with 16 points and Robert Crafton with 10.
2011 – Rachel Marie Travis, Mrs. Lynchburg, was crowned Mrs. Virginia in a ceremony held in South Hill at the Colonial Center.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
