The Wright Report

No Child Left Behind
The students most susceptible to learning loss suffered the most during the extended school closures.
Such is the finding of a joint Harvard-Stanford study that translated the data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress into grade-level equivalents, showing just how much students have lost.
House Republicans knew that the results were bad, but this new data from the Harvard-Stanford study puts it in truly stark terms.
“The findings for Virginia’s students are bleak. Fourth- through eighth graders in Virginia lost nearly two-thirds of a year’s worth of ground in reading and almost a full year’s worth in math — the sixth- and seventh-largest declines in the country, respectively.”
Latino and Black students lost roughly 1 and a half years of instruction in math in Virginia.
In places like Richmond, it’s even worse. Students there lost almost two years of instruction in math.
Richmond schools were “virtual” for most of 2021-2022 and were among the last in the Commonwealth to reopen.
Hanover County, which stayed open full time in 2021-2022, lost less than a year in both reading and math.
The bottom line is clear – schools that reopened sooner did better than those with prolonged closures.
Complaints about ‘politicizing’ test scores ring hollow. It’s not politicizing, it’s accountability.
Parents are angry and rightly so.
Republicans fought to reopen schools and salvage the 2020-2021 school year and to get resources to families to help their children. Democrats fought and denied Republican efforts at every turn.
Democrats made this mess, and now Republicans are going to keep working to fix it until our educational system is once again one of the best in the nation.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
