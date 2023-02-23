The Wright Report

A long way to go; A short time to get there.
This week is the last regularly scheduled week of the 2023 General Assembly. And while we've been frustrated on many fronts by Democrats in the Senate, House Republicans have done everything in their power to keep our promise to Virginia voters.
Voters gave us a two-year lease on the People's House with the understanding that we would work to give their children better schools, their families safer communities, and every Virginian a more prosperous future.
For schools, House Republicans advanced HB 1461 legislation to help teachers take control of their classrooms again, and we've moved to put emergency funds to use as quickly as possible.
We've allocated hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for schools, and our budget (HB 1400) contains a net raise over the biennium of 12 percent for teachers.
House Republicans passed HB 1365 to restore a critical tool to make it harder for those who are accused of the most heinous crimes to get out on bail.
We passed legislation to put those who commit crimes with firearms behind bars for a long, long time.
We have defeated efforts to let dangerous felons out of jail earlier, and we've voted to restore real accountability to the Parole Board.
Our budget negotiators are still hard at work, but our budget amendments will cut taxes for every working Virginian and put more money back into the pockets of working families.
At the same time, our rate cuts will make Virginia more competitive for not only jobs, but for residents, in an ever-more competitive world.
Not all of this will become law, but even so, we've made a compelling case to take to the voters in November.
Common Sense Not Common Anymore.
This session, Democrats have killed legislation that can only be called common sense.
Senate Democrats killed HB 2360 that would have kept those who commit a second crime of violence with a handgun behind bars longer.
They also killed legislation that would have rolled back the get out of jail free card that Democrats handed out to violent felons in 2020.
Bills like HB 1465 and HB 1642 and that would have cracked down on the sale of illicit fentanyl were killed.
Senate Democrats also killed legislation that passed in 2019 under a Democrat majority that would have held fentanyl dealers accountable for the lives they take with their poison.
Common Sense legislation like HB 1556 that would use K-9 dogs that were trained to detect guns and explosives in our schools was voted down by Senate Democrats.
Bills like HB 1379 that would let parents opt their children out of access to graphic sexual materials were killed.
Senate Democrats even killed HB 1893 that would have made curriculum available to parents online.
Why? Because Democrats continue to believe that criminals are victims, and parents are a problem.
Calling the past few days of Democrat action frustrating is an understatement. But these votes aren't happening in the dark.
Every single bill that has been killed has been documented. And when we take our case to the voters, they'll be front and center.
Democrats for Drugs?
We've known for more than three years now that Virginia Democrats are expressly pro-criminal. They illustrated that fact again on Monday.
Senate Democrats killed HB 2384 that would have established a common-sense legal limit for Delta 9 THC in the blood.
Past that limit, just like blood alcohol, one would be presumed to be impaired.
But the same Democrats who legalized the use of marijuana have refused to act against drugged driving.
Penalties would have increased from a range of 5-to-40 years up to 20-to-life.
On average, five Virginians die from a fentanyl overdose every day.
Fentanyl accounts for 12 percent of all drugs seized in Virginia, but for 75 percent of the deaths.
Democrats also killed legislation that would have restored the high bar for bail for those accused of rape, murder, and other heinous crimes.
Since the repeal in 2021, some 229 cases have been heard in Richmond courts that would have invoked the higher standard. 121 defendants were granted bail.
Violence crime is up 7.1 percent since the law was enacted.
We're not done fighting for safer streets. But as one prominent Democrat once said, if you can't change their minds, change their seats.
The only way to end bad behavior is to punish bad behavior.
I enjoy working for the constituents of my district by voting for legislation that best represents Southside, Virginia. I will continue to work with Governor Youngkin and my House Republican Colleagues to ensure an optimistic and prosperous Virginia for future families and future Virginians.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 804.698.1161 or 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
