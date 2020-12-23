A Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: It is time for you to heal. I know healing seems like a long process but I promise you that it’s better than wallowing in the lake of your pain reliving every struggle, regret, and hurtful situation time and time again. Forgiveness is your power too! Forgive yourself first then forgive those who have hurt you. 

“Healing”

Wash the remnants of the past struggle from your heart

Clear the resentment from your mind

That’s where your healing will start.

You may not be okay today but I promise you’ll be just fine.

Scrub those negative words from your tongue

Wipe the weeping from your eyes

Focus more on the right instead of the wrong.

Only then can you realize

What it means to feel alive

Don’t bury yourself with your pain

Heal your wounds

The scars will become beautiful and breathe again.

Your mind will get in tune

Can you feel it

Your energy renewed

I call it healing

It looks good on you

(Original Poem by Oshun The Poet)

