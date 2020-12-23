A Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: It is time for you to heal. I know healing seems like a long process but I promise you that it’s better than wallowing in the lake of your pain reliving every struggle, regret, and hurtful situation time and time again. Forgiveness is your power too! Forgive yourself first then forgive those who have hurt you.
“Healing”
Wash the remnants of the past struggle from your heart
Clear the resentment from your mind
That’s where your healing will start.
You may not be okay today but I promise you’ll be just fine.
Scrub those negative words from your tongue
Wipe the weeping from your eyes
Focus more on the right instead of the wrong.
Only then can you realize
What it means to feel alive
Don’t bury yourself with your pain
Heal your wounds
The scars will become beautiful and breathe again.
Your mind will get in tune
Can you feel it
Your energy renewed
I call it healing
It looks good on you
(Original Poem by Oshun The Poet)
Instagram: oshunthepoet
FB: oshunthepoet
Send Submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com
Visit: www.oshunthepoet.com
