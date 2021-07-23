A voice from the past; how about the 1728 era

Buffalo Springs, near Clarksville, in Mecklenburg County, is one of the old historic spots in Virginia. I came upon a report in a 1931 South Hill Enterprise in which Colonel William Byrd, an ancestor of the famous Byrds, discovered Buffalo Springs water in 1728 while working as the King's Commissioner on the boundary between North Carolina and Virginia.
A recording in his diary reads: “We had no other Drinks but what Adam drank in Paradise that to our comfort we found the water excellent, by the help of which we perceived our appetites to mend, our Slumber to Sweeten, the Stream of Life to run cool and peaceably in our Veins, and if ever we dreamt of women, they were kind.”
Col. Byrd continued, “Because of the health-giving effect of the water, a tavern was established near the springs, during the Administration of Thomas Jefferson and from that day the waters have been bottled and shipped to all parts in the World.
“Buffalo Springs has been purchased by R. B. Williams of New York. . . . The waters are being advertised in strict ethical accord with the medical profession and already a sales increase of 400 per cent has been made in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.”
Col. Byrd reported, “An analysis of the waters have shown a natural alkaline, diuretic element.
In other words, it stimulates kidney action and is not an aperient. It also furnishes calcium, magnesium, solcium acid, and a minute amount of lithia. These elements, particularly calcium, are of vital importance to the kidney and heart function and to the condition of the blood.”
Col. Byrd completed his report by writing: “Buffalo Mineral Water is famous as a table water. It is wonderfully light and refreshing.”
(Some of the spelling are those of Col. Byrd).
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mrs. C. D. Pennington was elected President of the Brodnax Home Demonstration Club.
South Hill defeated Littleton, N. C., 13-7. Earle Warren led the team with his bat, going 4-for-5 at the plate. Barham went the distance on the mound for South Hill.
The Brodnax baseball team defeated Rehoboth Church, 11 to 4. Poythress pitched for Brodnax.
1941 – Miss Genevieve Hawkins of St. Mary's, W. Va., accepted the position of Home Demonstration Agent for Mecklenburg County.
South Hill was participating in a nationwide effort to receive scrap aluminum. The South Hill Boy Scouts were busy collecting scrap aluminum. Also, Colonial Theatre Manager C. W. Geoghegan announced an aluminum benefit picture to be shown with admission being one piece of aluminum.
Miss Marie Carver will be a Princess at the National Tobacco Festival in September as “Miss South Hill.” She is currently a senior at Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg.
The voters of the Town of Boydton voted 200 to 20 to approve the issuance of bonds totaling $50,000 to build a new high school building.
The South Hill Tobacconists defeated Crewe, 5-4. Woodrow Evans pitched shutout ball for seven innings, giving up just three hits. A relief pitcher gave up four runs in the eighth and Evans retook the mound duties and gave up one hit to not only get the win, but also a save.
The Tobacconists also defeated Boydton, 3-0. Babe Freeman led the hitting with three hits. Harry Mewborn and Coleman Allen had two hits each.
1951 – Lewis W. Parker Sr., President of Parker Oil Company and its subsidiary corporation, the Simmons Truck Terminal, announced the change in officers after the resignation, of E. E. Lassiter, Vice-President and General Manager. Sam Hubbard was named Vice-President and General Manager; Lewis W. Parker Jr., Vice-President; Mrs. Elizabeth Andrews, Secretary and Treasurer; Elmo W. Bowers, in charge of the Truck Terminal Division; Tommy Watkins, assistant to Hubbard and in charge of the Emporia Division; Bill Hudson, Warehouse Manager at South Hill; and Shelton A. Norwood, Warehouse Manager at Emporia.
George W. Moody of South Hill, and a local electrician, announced he had purchased the former Robert V. Dean electric business in South Hill.
George B. Taylor and Rufus Parham announced the formal opening of the South Hill Esso Station on West Danville St. for Saturday, July 21.
The City Shoe Shop in South Hill announced it will be closed until Oct. 1.
Private First Class Theodore Jones of South Hill was serving in Frankfurt, Germany, with the 4th Infantry Division.
Private Robert J. Simmons of South Hill was serving at Camp Fugi, Japan. He was with the 34th Infantry Regiment.
The South Hill-La Crosse Twins were defeated by the Clarksville Robbins, 9-5, for their seventh consecutive loss. Both teams had 11 hits, but the big difference were six errors by the Twins to only one by the Robbins. For the Twins, four players had two hits each: Bruce Holt, B. Smith, Smelley, and Simpson.
1961 – Someone with the camera group goofed up as there was no file to open for this week. And, there was no explanation for its absence.
1971 – Donnie Wells was installed as Fire Chief of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
William David Paulette, D.V.M. died July 19. He had practiced veterinary medicine in South Hill for the past 16 years.
Dr. Matthew L. Lacy II of South Hill was re-elected to the Virginia Blue Shield Board of Directors.
South Hill Enterprise Editor Frank L, Nanney Jr. was elected Vice-President of the Virginia Press Association. He had served on the VPA Board of Directors for six years.
1981 – John Traylor and Lena Pearson were named to represent Brunswick County on the Southside Virginia Community College Board.
Jimmie Keith Crowder of Farrar-Crowder Funeral Home in South Hill was elected to a three-year term on the Virginia Funeral Directors Association.
Hunter Gurley of the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department was elected President of the Southside Virginia Volunteer Fireman's Association.
Miss Jennifer Chavis of Palmer Springs, the 1981 Miss Black Teenage Mecklenburg County, was the Fourth Runner-Up in the Miss Black Teenage of Virginia Contest, that had 28 contestants.
Head Custodian Kenneth L. Spain retired from Bluestone High School after 26 years of service. He was the last employee remaining from the original staff.
The South Hill 16-year olds won the District 1 Babe Ruth Tournament with a 10-4 win over South Boston. Mike Mills' inside-the-park home run with the bases loaded was the big blow for the winners. Also, Carl Hadley had an over the fence homer. Mills had three hits and five RBI and got the save on the mound in relief.
1991 – Harvey Drew Crowder was installed as Captain of the Southside Rescue Squad.
Lieutenant Colonel Thomas E. Minor, a native of South Hill and a graduate of Park View High School, took over Command of the United States Marine Corps Security Force Company in Florida.
June Walker was elected President of the Southside Rescue Squad Auxiliary.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 of South Hill won eight awards at the State Convention. Winners were Ann C. Carver (2 awards), Betty Thomas, Ann H. Carver, Dot Bowers, Bobbie Brooks, Kathy Morris, and Emma T. Ezell.
Meade Flinn of Alberta died July 15 at age 99. He was one of the Founders and a Charter Member of the North American Bluebird Society.
The Park View Chapter of the Future Farmers of America Soils Judging Team won for the seventh consecutive year. Team members on the A-team were David Stewart, Mike Smith
and Jeremy Dalton. Winners of the B-team were Jason Biscamp, T. Fox and Brandon Ward.
The Alberta Volunteer Fire Department claimed the championship at the Southside Virginia Volunteer Fireman's 39th Annual Competition held in Kenbridge. Alberta won first place in four of the seven contest. The Dolphin Volunteer Fire Team came in second, losing by just four points.
2001 – William A. Newcomb, a Chase City native, was named Principal of the South Hill Elementary School by the Mecklenburg County School Board.
Wade Wilson, who represented District 10 on the Mecklenburg County School Board, resigned his position to accept a position as Director of Procurement and Maintenance with the county's school system.
Michael Peebles, a South Hill native, was sworn in as the town's newest police officer.
Marion W. (Dyke) Peebles Jr. of Lawrenceville died July 13 at age 59. He was Vice-President and Secretary of Peebles Department Store.
The Southern States Brunswick Co-Op was purchased by Jerry and Senetha Sopko and the named changed to Hannah Feed and Seed, Inc.
Douglas Bugg of South Hill carded his fourth hole-in-one at the South Hill Country Club. Witnessing the ace were Sukri Van, Roland Puryear and Frank Nanney.
2011 – Kenny Glenn of Rougemont, N. C. won Best-in-Show at the Clarksville Lakefest 2011 Art Show.
Mrs. Johyne Ruthena Taylor Thompson, of Lawrenceville, died July 14 at age 91. She was a retired Professor at Saint Paul's College.
Meherrin River Wood Products of Alberta purchased Upton Lumber Company. Donald Bright was owner and President.
