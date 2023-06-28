The Wright Report

Just Hold On, We’re Coming
Our caucus had a good day on Tuesday. Our incumbents were renominated, and the few places where we had serious challenges for open seats were settled by significant margins in most cases. Republicans in Virginia are united and ready to win.
Our winning candidates did well on Tuesday and have a united base behind them.
The results of our few contested nominations show that our party is united behind our candidates.
Democrats have sprinted to the left and are fractured as a party after bruising primary fights.
Democrats have run on abortion until birth everywhere in Virginia, and the one candidate who expressed even a modicum of concern about that stance lost.
They oppose tax cuts to make life more affordable. They’re working to make electricity more expensive, and make people buy electric cars.
Democrats are out of touch with the needs of the Commonwealth.
Now they must unite after some truly nasty fights. That’s not easy.
In a normal year, Democrats raise and spend far more money than Republicans in the House. This year, our candidates and committees are at near parity.
Two years of Democratic control made believers out of many Virginians. They don’t want to go back and for good reason.
Our candidates are in line with what Virginians want.
We see it in polling, we see it at our meetings, and we see it at the doors — Virginians are concerned about inflation, and they need help.
People tell us they want better schools, safer communities, and help with inflation, and that’s what all our candidates are working toward. With Democrats being out of touch with reality, Republicans should prosper across the commonwealth this November. People are starting to see Republicans clean up Democratic messes. Change is on the way.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
