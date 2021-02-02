Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow the song goes

That was my kind of snow last week. It was light, the roads were relatively snow-free, and it was so beautiful. In my way of thinking, though, I did not have to get out in it. Except to give the birds, and squirrels, some water and food. In my back yard, Barbara and I have five feeding stations and three watering stations. Usually, there are four watering holes, but the freezing weather took one out as the dish broke when I tried to break the ice, and I have not replaced it yet.
It seems strange to hear me say “let it snow” because before I retired I hated it something awful, for two reasons. One was worrying about the safety of our employees, if they could even get out on the highways. Back in those days, we had some heavy snowfalls plus ice storms on top that created very dangerous conditions. The second reason was because I always had to get out in it to take photographs for the newspaper.
But things have really changed since retirement. I no longer take photographs, even for pleasure. In fact, I do not have a camera anymore. And, because I do not have a camera or even a smart phone, I sometimes joke with people, saying “I am not smart enough to operate a smart phone.” However, now I wonder if technology as passed me by.
Before closing out, I am reminded of the old wives tale. If snow hangs around, it is because it is waiting for another snowfall, which came Sunday morning. Not as pretty as the one last week but predicted to have rain and ice on top of it. Good luck and stay warm and safe.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – Two projects were made at the La Crosse High School to improve the Home Economics Class Room and the school's grounds. The Home Economics quarters added a partition in order to serve hot cafeteria lunches to faculty and pupils. A large number of officials and community volunteers gathered to spend the day improving the school's grounds. Drives were graded, soil hauled and the grounds were leveled considerably.
Mr. W. L. Spencer and family of Brodnax moved to Tarboro, N. C. where he had accepted a position with Standard Oil Company.
Mrs. G. A. Carter was elected President of the Parsonage Aid Society of Boydton Baptist Church.
Mrs. C.H. Morgan was elected President of the Woman's Missionary Society of the La Crosse Baptist Church.
1941 – A neat ad appeared on the front page of The Enterprise. It read BOYS! When you really care, give em Russel McPhail Chocolates Valentine Hearts – Nuf Sed.
The old Wartman Hardware Store building on South Mecklenburg Ave., was under remodeling for occupation by the South Hill Furniture Store, owned by Dave Lipsey of Chase City.
The Brodnax Baptist Church was sponsoring the Hillbilly Pals at the Brodnax School, featuring “Grandpa” and Elmer Smokestock, comedians.
Mrs. Floyd Garland was elected President of the South Hill Junior Woman's Club.
The South Hill High School defeated La Crosse, 22-13. Melvin Watson was high scorer with 10 points. The South Hill girls team won 42-16 with Alice Warren and Anne Tucker scoring 18 points each.
1951 – The Senior/Junior Classes of La Crosse High School was presenting a 3-act comedy, “In Again, Out Again”. The cast included: Pauline Ridout, Iris Dale Walker, Parker Neal, Rainey Piercy, Edward Lee Matthews, Jean Ezell, Edith Anne Kirkland, Nancy Furr, Ellen Kinker, Dorothy Mayes and Virginia Mae Poythress.
1961 – The Citizens Bank of South Hill promoted Spencer O. Seymour and James H. Wells to Assistant Cashiers.
The Park View girls defeated Brunswick, 36-23. Edna Newman led the Dragonettes with 14 points, while Glenn Simmons and Mary Ellen Mewborn scored 11 points each.
1971 – John C. Flippen, a native of South Hill and a resident of Richmond, was promoted to Assistant Secretary and Treasurer of Realty Industries Inc.
Super Dollar Stores, Inc. of Raleigh, N. C., announced they were opening a store in South Hill on Feb. 11.
Park View defeated Greensville 72-61 for their 12th straight win. Buddy Morris led the way with 21 points. Ed Rogers added 19 and Kenneth Walker and Saint Walker scored 12 points each. K. Walker had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Morris also had 11 rebounds. Donald Curtis scored 10 points and had 2 blocked shots.
1981 – South Hill Pharmacist C. V. Montgomery Jr. retired from Montgomery Drug Co. after over 39 years of serving the public.
Dr. T. J. Fitzgerald was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Citizens Bank, Inc. of South Hill.
Perry Lucy was elected President of the Lawrenceville Retail Merchants Association and Alvin Terry was elected Vice-President.
Mr. R. B. Settle, a native of Brunswick County, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Bank of Brunswick.
Jimmy Burch resigned as Town Marshal of the Town of Brodnax, effective Feb. 2.
Mrs. Aubrey Clary was elected President of the Southside Homemakers Club of Brunswick County.
John Thompson, Brunswick's 6-7 center, scored 23 points and pulled down 23 rebounds to help the Bulldogs to a 59-46 win over Nottoway.
1991 – Brian Pearce, 23, was sworn in as a new Patrolman for the South Hill Police Department.
David Whilden was promoted to Sergeant for the South Hill Police Department.
Jean Wright was installed as President of the Woman's Auxiliary to the Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad.
2001 – The Rev. Dr. J. David Speering arrived to become Pastor of the South Hill Presbyterian Church. He formerly was a pastor of a church in Staunton, Va.
Mrs. Jamie L. Berry was selected Mrs. Mecklenburg County International 2001.
Russell A. Lundy retired Feb. 3 from Peebles Inc. after 42 years of service. Mr. Lundy held the position of Vice-President.
The Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department installed new officers with C. W. Roberts as the new Chief. Outgoing Chief Brett Roberts was presented a plaque for his 7 years of service.
Bill Parrish was named Fireman of the Year for the Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department.
BGF Industries recognized long-time employees for their tears of service – Doug Wright, 36 years; Joel Clark, 35 years; Margaret Cantley 29 years; Jame Binford, 29 years; Frances Tisdale, 29 years; Eunice Farrar, 28 years; Theda Bugg, 25 years; Mae Robinson, 25 years; Mike Freeman, 25 years; Bruch Lynch, 22 years; and Virginia Gordon, 21 years.
2011 – Lewis W. Parker Jr. of South Hill died Saturday, Jan. 29, at age 82. Mr. Parker served 21 years in the House of Delegates, from 1972 through 1993. The General Assembly showed their respect for Parker as every member stood as a motion was made to adorn the House in honor of Parker's retirement.
Carol Corker, a Regional Planner for the Southside Planning District, announced her retirement after almost 20 years of service, effective March 1.
Pam Gilbert, HIM Tech II in Medical Records at Community Memorial Healthcenter, was selected as Employee of the Year for 2010.
A huge crowd showed up for the ribbon cutting for the new Colonial Center.
Sam Carroll and Jimmy Epps, Professional Engineers, were promoted to Vice-Presidents for B&B Consultants, of South Hill.
(And if you are still wondering about that Valentines ad on front page in 1941 that said “Nuf Sed”, well, there was no explanation given. However, it is my belief that it was by Pettus Drug Co. No. 2. Just a neat way to catch one's eye.)
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
