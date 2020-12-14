From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Focused Protection

In the last couple of weeks, the number of identified individuals that have or have had COVID-19 has increased dramatically. We should all be concerned and do everything possible to protect our loved ones. Some, like Governor Northam, are focused on impeding businesses and religious activities because that is what other states are doing. The question that must be asked is this: will his actions change anything. For example, we know those most vulnerable are senior citizens with underlying health problems. He has issued a curfew that folks should be home from midnight until 5 am. I don’t know many that will be affected by this. Most of us with a little age on us never go out after midnight unless in an emergency and, to be quite honest, if there is an emergency, I will ignore any mandate no matter who orders it.
Real Experts
Turn your attention to the opinions of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University. After looking at volumes of facts about COVID-19, he has determined the most effective way to deal with this pandemic is to focus on those that are most vulnerable. Again, those over seventy that have existing health issues. True experts refer this to as “Focused Protection”. This is where we should keep our attention.
Each of us in our community can be part of the solution in small but significant ways. We can do such things as shop for those most at risk so they can avoid going out. However, most of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes and other facilities that serve seniors. We can better protect the residents at those locations by limiting the virus from getting into the facilities. This can be accomplished by limiting in-person visitation. Likewise, frequent testing of all staff is a must.
Fear and the News Media
When we hear of deaths all around us in every form of communication, we can’t help but fear for the lives of our loved ones. However, if asked, few people understand how deadly the disease is. Early on, we were told that if one were infected, they had a 3% chance of dying. Since that time, the media has not focused on how wrong this is but rather how many new cases are popping up each day.
Studies now show that the death rate was vastly over estimated. It was calculated on those who had been tested. At the time, few were being tested unless their symptoms were so severe that hospitalization was required. As an example, in Santa Clara, California, in those early months it was believed there were about 1,000 affected. However, after careful testing, it was determined that about 50,000 had been infected. This resulted in mortality rates being reported 50 times greater than they actually were. This and similar studies have now concluded that the death rate has been 1/5 of 1 % rather than 3%.
Children and Young People
Of that 1/5 of 1%, a vast majority are over 70 years of age, to the tune of 1,000 to 1. With children, this year there have been more than twice as many deaths from seasonal flu than COVID-19. Because of the hysteria created, we have scared many into not dealing with the many issues that we should. We are only now realizing that suicide has been worse for teens. We have had a spike in overdoses from drug use in those age groups more likely to use illegal drugs.
Other health issues that are often more deadly have been put on back burners. First, hospitals stopped all non-emergency procedures. This, in some cases, delayed identifying issues that could have been corrected if handled timely. Individuals were so concerned about the virus that they frequently delayed seeking care for such things as cancer screenings, which for most people is far more deadly.
Rather than taking valueless actions as Governor Northam has done, it would have made far more sense to target protecting those most vulnerable. Rather than destroying many small businesses by guidelines, why not restrict or discourage seniors from coming into a business. Temporary discrimination might be better than destroying small businesses that are the backbone of our communities. We can all be safe by being smarter.
Commonsense, hope, faith, and prayer are better than fear.
