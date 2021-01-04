A Happy New Year to All for the year 2021

Here I sit at my computer, trying to get ahead with my weekly column. My calendar tells me it is Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. But as I sit here looking out the window, it looks exactly like what I just had so many days in December – cold and dreary.
But what the heck, Saturday is suppose to be in the 60s with the sun shinning brightly down upon us. Then on Sunday it was wet and dreary again. Okay, it's a new year, Frank, let's perk up and wish your many readers “A Happy New Year” and we hope it will be filled with happiness, love, and the many blessings we all are hoping for.
What the heck, it is obvious that I am no miracle worker; nor is there anything I can do to bring to a close this terrible COVID-19 Pandemic that has wrecked so many lives and families here and around the world. And now “they” are predicting that the new Covid strand that is hitting us will be worst than the “19” strand and we have not even seen the end of “19” yet.
I wish I had the answer, or the solution, that we all are looking for. However, all I can say is to have a positive attitude and be responsible in all you do. It has been a joy to have you reading my writings and, believe it or not, I enjoy all of the responses I receive.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – Mr. R. E. Yancey, prominent South Hill citizen and businessman, died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 1930. He was 68 years old. Born in Skipwith, he moved to South Hill in 1891 when the railroad was under construction and became a town councilman on Feb, 16, 1901 when South Hill received its Charter from the General Assembly. Mr. Yancey continued on Council through 1929. He was very active in the business life of South Hill, serving as President and Director of the Bank of South Hill and the opening of Yancey's Store on North Mecklenburg Ave. until he became ill and sold the store to his son-in-law, C. E. Vassar, who operated it as Vassar's.
Mrs. Julia H. Vick moved her place of business to the upper floor of Vassar's Store.
The Mecklenburg Milling Company opened Jan. 1 with J. O. Crowder as operator.
The Bank of South Hill suspended business due to heavy withdrawals.
1941 – Mrs. D. E. Pennington won First Place in the Christmas Decoration contest in Brodnax. Mrs. H.O. Northington and Mrs. H. F. Davis tied for Second Place.
Crowder & Holloway Insurance Co. moved its business to a new location on the recently remodeled second floor above W. S. Peebles Department Store.
1951 – The Virginia Crop Reporting Service announced that Mecklenburg County was now ranked as the third largest in the country in apple production, behind Washington State and New York.
1961 – Twenty-seven boys/men ranging between 15 and 21 from the South Hill-La Crosse area formed the Charles H. Britnell Youth Foundation to promote and support youth athletic programs. Bill Wall was elected President.
1971 – John Lawrence Crowder of South Hill died Dec. 31 at age 66. Mr. Crowder served on the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors from the period of 1945-67. He also served on the Mecklenburg County Selective Service Board. Mr. Crowder was a retired lumberman.
Army Specialist Four Clarence Wayne Thompson of Lunenburg County was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in Vietnam.
The Mecklenburg Academy Knights won the Eastern Academy Christmas Tournament behind the high scoring of Danny Bagbey. The Knights won their opening game over Cape Charles, 63-52, as Bagbey poured in 38 points. In the Championship game, Bagbey scored 31 points in a 55-42 win over Eastern Academy. Bagbey was selected as the Most Valuable Player.
1981– South Hill Town Council appointed C. C. Keesee in the last week of December as Acting Clerk-Town Manager to fill the vacancy of H. E. Bailey who retired after 16 years of service.
Lynard Sallie was the first baby born at Community Memorial Hospital, the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Sallie of Chase City. He was born Jan. 2 at 5:01 AM.
Bonnie Watson was promoted to Manager at the Shoe Show in the Town Plaza Shopping Center in South Hill.
Mr. J. P. Jones of South Hill purchased Gene's Variety Store in Lawrenceville and renamed it Jones V&S Variety Store. It was managed by his daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Jim Gillispie.
1991 – Mr. T. T. “Twit” Samford Jr. of South Hill retired as a rural route mail carrier after 29 years of service.
Charles W. Turner was promoted Loan Officer and Dealer Coordinator at Benchmark Bank, South Hill.
2001 – Mrs. Annie Lou Williams of La Crosse died Dec. 30 1990 at age 95. She was a long-time music teacher in Mecklenburg County, retiring in 1967 after approximately 30 years of service. Mrs. Williams also was an organist and choir director of five area churches and directed choral groups for music programs, especially at Christmas time.
Brunswick High swept the field to win the 3-day Daily Herald Holiday Classic in Gaston, N. C. The Bulldogs defeated Southeast Halifax, 85-60; Northampton West, 72-60 and Weldon, 60-50. Darius Hargrove and Buck Walker of Brunswick were named to the All-Tournament Team. Hargrove scored 82 points in the three games and received the MVP Trophy. Walker scored 51 points and led the team in rebounding.
2011 – Brunswick High came in second in its Holiday Classic, losing to AAA Highland Springs 54-51. Brandon Stith scored 18 points and Javonte Jones added 17. Javis Threat of Highland Springs scored 29 point and was named the tourney's MVP.
Park View placed third in the Holiday Classic in Person County, N. C. after losing their first game. The Dragons won their second and third games to claim third place. Against Pamlico County in their final game they were victorious 61-57. Jarmar Alexander scored a team-high 12 points while Harold Bennett scored 11 points and Smith added 10. The balanced scoring helped the Dragons to overcome a 29-point performance by Shane Whitfield.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.