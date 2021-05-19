Hear we go again, as our horse finished 2nd

Okay readers, here we go again, only this time the finish was not tarred by controversy at the end of the race. And this time my horse was not the winner. BUT, the horse my wife selected, Midnight Bourbon, turned out to finish second in The Preakness and again Barbara and I won $25.00. And the controversial Kentucky Derby winner the week before, Medina Spirit, finished third.
It looked like it was going to be a two-way finish between Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit, that was until in the finial straight-away when Rombauer put it into another gear and ran away from the other two horses.
I did not mind that Rombauer won. In fact, I was hoping Barbara would pick Midnight Bourbon (I secretly liked the name) and that the horse would come in no worse than second. Which she did (with the blind draw) and the then the horse did.
It was a wild week of some good luck. As mentioned last week, I had never won over the many years of participation. And then to come in first and then second in two consecutive races just blows my mind. Golly, can that luck continue for the final big race on June 5?
Can you believe this!
Of course, you have to live in South Hill or in the South Hill area to have the fainest idea what I am about to be writing about. You see, I have been living in South Hill for over 80 years, and for the last couple of weeks with all the street paving going on and streets being blocked or with detour signs here and there, I have felt like I needed a street map just to drive to the Post Office.
Sometimes, I have tried to out guess the highway experts by going out of the way, only to be met with a barricade that tells me to take a detour. Sometimes I am so confused that I feel if my friends could see me they might think I have lost my mind. And you know, if they could see me trying to find the Post Office, they may be CORRECT!!!
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mrs. V. R. Epes made an official announcement of her candidacy for the office of South Hill Mayor. Also running for the Mayor's Post will be George Radcliffe and L. B. Smith.
1941 – Elizabeth McLean was named Valedictorian of the South Hill High School graduation class. Lillie Stone was Salutatorian. Three other students were honor graduates and will speak – Betty Jessup, Joseph L. Nanney and Alice M. Pettus.
Twenty-three South Hill businesses signed an announcement that they will close at 12 noon on Wednesdays during June, July and August.
The South Hill Tobacconist and the Boston Hoboes called their game after seven innings with the score tied at 4-4 due, to cold weather. Perk Smelley hit a triple for the Tobacconist and Edgar Evans had a double.
1951 –Annie Laura Callahan was named Valedictorian of the South Hill High School graduation class. Jere Watkins was Salutatorian.
Prince Edward “Boots” Thomas of South Hill was at home on furlough from the Korean front. He wore the Korean Campaign with three battle stars and the President's Citation. He was at home recuperating from frozen toes and shrapnel wounds in his right leg.
1961 – Three Park View High School students tied for top honors for the 1961 graduation class – Becky Jane Evans, Leland Kirkland and Sammy Land. All three made perfect scholastic records of 3.0.
Robert “Buddy” Harper was elected President of the South Hill Jaycees.
The South Hill Jaycees were organizing and operating a Cub Scout Chapter in South Hill. They selected Vern Brown as the new Cub Scout Master.
Lewis B. Goode Jr. of Chase City was named Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Electoral Board.
1971 – Mrs. Sue Justis was elected President of the South Hill Music Club.
Cynthia Valentine of Bracey was crowned Miss 4-H for 1971 by the Mecklenburg County 4-H Council. Alice Jones and Lillie Feggins of South Hill won the annual 4-H Share the Fun Contest with a comedy skit.
Staff Sergeant William E. Moseley, formerly of La Crosse, was serving in Korea with the 4th Supply Squadron, Fighter Tactical Wing Group.
Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Vernon A. Edmonds of La Crosse was awarded the NavyAchievement Medal for superior professional achievement in completing emergency boiler repairs aboard the Destroyer escort USS McDonnell.
Meade G. Pratali of South Hill joined Cavalier Auction & Realty Co. as a Sales Representative.
Larry E. Crenshaw of Meredithville, a freshman at VPISU, Blacksburg, was serving as Vice-President of his Dorm.
Park View clinched the Southside AA Baseball Championship as ace right hander Benny George blanked Brunswick on 1-hit in a 6-0 win.
1981 – David Beane was named Valedictorian of the Mecklenburg Academy graduating class and Warren Lambert was Salutatorian.
Mrs. Suzzane Ferguson was installed as President of the South Hill Music Club.
Elmo Crutchlow was installed as Commander of the South Hill-La Crosse VFW Post 7166.
U. S. Marine Lance Corporal Eugene Williams Jr. of La Crosse was assigned to embassy duty with the United States Embassy in Moscow, Russia.
The Top Ten Seniors of the Bunswick Senior High School were Darrel Bugg, Debra Clayton, Lezlie Smith, Ola Mallory, Sandra Mays, Mary Chambliss, Patsy Archer, Cathy Clem, Wanda Walker and Wanda Jones.
Sid Jones and Stephen Walker of Brunswick Academy won the highest grade-point average and will serve as co-valedictorians. Patsy Jones will serve as Salutatorian. The Top Ten graduates besides the top three were Lori Morris, Terri Allen, Belinda Wrenn, Ginger Rawlings, Tony Arrington, Ricky Clary and Karen Daniel.
Greg Simmons of Mecklenburg Academy hit a home run in the semi-final round of the Virginia Academy Athletic Conference and went 3-for-3 at the plate. The Knights won the championship with a 5-4 nine-inning win over Prince Edward Academy. Simmons singled to drive in the winning run in the 9th inning. Danny Williams was a star on the mound as he was the winning pitcher in all three games.
1991 – South Hill Elementary School students Daniel Hightower and Jonathan Merrell were district winners in the Young Authors Contest.
Air Force Staff Sergeant Helen M. Staten of Baskerville was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal.
John Sykes pitched a six-hitter as the Dragons defeated Bluestone 6-2. Sykes went the distance in striking out five batters.
Woo Daves of Chester (formerly of Palmer Springs) was the only Virginian to qualify to fish the Top 100 Bass Tournaments. He finished 22nd in a tournament in Arkansas.
2001 – Mark Wright and Aaron Akers were new members of the La Crosse Police Department.
VFW Post 7166 Commander Edward Tanner presented a United States Flag to the Rev. Edward H. Johnson of South Hill United Methodist Church.
Kathryn N. Hite, a senior at Park View High School, was a winner of American General Finance Scholarship.
Michael Moorman, a member of Lawrenceville Town Council, will serve as the Lawrenceville ex-officio member the Brunswick Industrial Authority.
Earl Clary submitted his resignation as Chief of the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, due to the heavy demands on the department. Robert Peebles, a former Chief, will take over the position.
Russell Parker Slayton Jr. was named Valedictorian of the Brunswick Academy graduation class. Kerri Ann Goughnour was Salutatorian.
Brunswick Academy completed its regular season with a 17-1 record. Chip Parrish ran his mound record to 8-0, allowing one unearned run. Clint Thomas and Will Ford each had three hits.
2011 – Charlene Gray was installed as President of the South Hill Music Club.
Ben Young was honored by the South Hill Lions Club with the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He also was presented a 45-year membership pin.
Three nurses at Community Memorial Healthcenter were honored by the Professional Development Council for their commitment to the nursing profession. They were: Patty Mayer, RN, CEN, who received the Alice Tudor Professional Nurse Award; Sandra Pearce, RRT, MS, AEC, who received the Dee McMillian Nurse Partner Award; and Geraldine Wilson, LPN, who received the Carol Love LPN Nurse's Award.
Javonte Green, Brunswick High's standout basketball star, was named the Associated Press Group AA Player of the Year.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful.
