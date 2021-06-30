A strange ending came to this miniature mare

I am a little late in writing this because I had planned to write it before Father's Day not the week after. It dealt with an article I read in Mid-Atlantic Horse. Rotary President Keith Ellis gave me the newspaper thinking I might find it interesting since I was so lucky in the three major horse races, having one victory and two second place horses.
Anyway, I did find one article that I found interesting and thought many of you would, too. The owners of a miniature horse mare had a Mother's Day surprise. The mare had a beautiful shiny black foal with a mini horse body and horse tail. However, upon touching her the black foal showed something that displayed that this was not a filly. Did you guess it?
This filly was so sweet to touch and handle. He had perfect straight legs, long black mane and tail. However, when his ears perked up, the Mother's Day Surprise was revealed … this was a black donkey colt (mule). He even had a black cross over his withers.
Precious, his mother, kept her secret well, that is until his ears gave away the second surprise. The black and white mini stallion was not the father. Sorry, no Fathers Day for him. The woman who sent the article in to Mid-Atlantic wrote: “The foal stands proud and tall, especially his ears. Donkey colt remains sweet to all at the farm, even to our black stallion, not his daddy.”
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
1931 –The Nordan Hotel completed the installation of an Otis Elevator. The hotel is managed by H. S. Montgomery, Sr.
Mr. C. H. Moseley announced he had taken over the operation of Triangle Service Station, formerly operated by V. G. Northington, were very high and that enrollment should increase.
on Route 1 north of town. Joe Crowder will be in charge of the station.
Mr. M. M. Carver of South Hill, who is on the Board of Trustees of Blackstone College for Girls, attended the annual meeting. He reported the prospects for the school's new year were very high and that enrollment should increase.
The Chase City Golf Team defeated Lawrenceville 19-14 on the Mecklenburg Country Club Golf Course. Jesse Rawlings of Lawrenceville had the low round of 79. Hugh Roberts led MCC with a round of 80.
1941 – The Mecklenburg County School Board had the re-election of their officers. J. A. Creedle is Chairman and W. H. Read is Vice-Chairman.
Stockholders of the J. E. Boyd & Co. in South Hill re-elected H. L. Fowlkes as President.
Miss Lucy Reekes Smellings of Boydton won a $500 scholarship to the Richmond School of Arts.
The South Hill Tobacconist defeated Longhurst, N. C., 8-7. South Hill had 13 hits in the game, two each by Rudy Kirkland, Edgar Evans, Perk Smelley, Lawrence Piland and Woodrow Evans. The Tobacconists scored two runs in the eight inning for the win.
1951 – Mr. E. P. Samford of Alberta accepted the position of Secretary-Treasurer with the South Hill Production Credit Association and The National Farm Production Association of South Hill. He will be in charge of the Lawrenceville office.
Wiley Warren, first baseman for the South-Hill-La Crosse Twins, was leading the team in hitting with a .368 average. Jack Stallings, shortstop, was next at .342, and Bruce Holt, third baseman, was third at .329.
1961 – The South Hill Methodist Church will open its new Sanctuary on Sunday morning, July 2 at 11 am. Dr. J. Aubrey Hughes, District Superintendent, will participate in the service. The Rev. A. Woodrow Laine, Minister, will preach the sermon.
Randolph Jones was installed by Mayor Frank D. Harris as the first Captain of the newly formed Southside Rescue Squad of South Hill.
Ben A. Gee, a South Hill native and Pharmacist in Virginia, has joined the Eli Lilly and Company as a sales representative in Portsmouth.
Mrs. Edith L. Nanney was installed as President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 of South Hill.
1971 – Miss Rosalyn Lane Tanner of South Hill, a 1965 graduate of Park View High School, graduated from Johnston Willis Hospital School of Nursing, Richmond.
The Rev. John Edgerton of Roseland, N. J., accepted the Pastorate of South Hill Presbyterian Church.
Stephen E. Watkins, Jr. was installed as President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Army Private First Class Charles A. Winckler of Route 1, Baskerville, was serving in Aghaffenburg, Germany with the First Battalion of the Third Infantry Division.
Mr. L. L. Cash of Chase City was elected Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Red Cross Chapter.
James H. Wells was installed as President of the South Hill Lions Club.
1981 – Billy Vaughan of South Hill, a career member of the Southside Volunteer Rescue Squad, will go on the inactive duty list effective July 1. He end a 21-year career of volunteer work with the squad. He was a long-time Captain.
Raymond E. Braswell of South Hill completed 35 years of service to Virginia Electric and Power Company with his retirement on June 30.
George Michael Whitby was named the new Brunswick County Administrator. He was formerly the Brunswick County Director of Parks & Recreation.
John Traylor was elected President of the Lawrenceville Rotary Club.
Marine Lance Corporal Antoine D. Claiborne of Rt. 2, Lawrenceville, has reported for duty with the 3rd Maintenance Battalion in Okinawa.
1991 – The following men retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation – L. Ben Young, 36 years, South Hill Residency; J. L. Bacon, 37 years, South Hill area.; L. Pat Register, 34 years, South Hill Residency; A. D. Reid, 35 years, South Hill Residency and G. H. Matthews, 28 years, South Hill area.
Elwood T. Blackwell of Chase City was re-elected President of the Mecklenburg County Red Cross Chapter.
Buzzy Outten and Stan Smith won the Brunswick Country Club Golf Tournament with a playoff victory over Dale Pinchbeck and Freddie Reeks.
2001 – State and local officials kicked off the construction of the new Interstate 85 Welcome Center near Bracey.
Michelle Honeycutt opened Honeycutts hair salon at 1191 North Mecklenburg Ave.
Rotarian Frank L. Nanney Jr. presented the South Hill Club a new Rotary Club History Pamphlet at the 73rd Anniversary Banquet on June 30.
2011 – The Town of La Crosse received over $300,000 in Virginia Department of Transportation TEA-21 grant funding which will allow the second phase of work to begin on the old La Crosse Hotel.
The South Hill Rotary Club was the big winner in receiving 10 awards at the District 7600 Conference held in Williamsburg. The 7600 District has 64 Rotary clubs.
The Rev. Lane Spigender was welcomed as the new Pastor of South Hill United Methodist Church.
