From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Equality in America

I am not a lawyer, nor do I play one on television or in the legislature. I do, however, understand the difference between right and wrong. I believe most of you are very much like me.
None of us knows all the facts involved in the Hunter Biden criminal cases. However, there are many questions that should be asked and answered.
Consider what we know. Hunter Biden has a history of drug addiction; he was discharged from the Navy for exactly that. He was offered a very high paying job with a Ukrainian natural gas company. There is no knowledge as to why he was hired, but one must assume it was because he was the son of the Vice President of the United States.
When the chief prosecutor of Ukraine started investigating the gas company, Vice President Biden went to the country and told the Ukrainian President that if the prosecutor was not fired then he would cut off multi-millions of US dollars in aid. We know this is true because VP Biden bragged about it.
However, these were only the first pieces of the puzzle. His next step was to create a company that began dealing in China, more specifically, with the Chinese Communist Party. Soon he was getting gifts and very lucrative contracts. No one was sure how much he was receiving because he neither reported his income nor paid proper taxes. In fact, the only taxes paid were several years late by a family ‘friend’.
While all of this was occurring, Hunter Biden never slowed down his drug use and lifestyle. He wrote off membership dues to sex clubs, he paid prostitutes as employees. He taped himself having sex. None of this would have seen the light of day except that Biden left his computer at a repair shop. When he never picked up the computer, the repair shop turned it over to the FBI knowing that it had incriminating information.
In 2019, the FBI had possession of Hunter Biden’s computer and knew what was on it. However, for whatever reason, they did not move forward on any of the evidence. No action was taken until the repair shop owner released some of the material he saved to others. Even then, the FBI and justice department slow walked any investigation until the publicity was too great to ignore.
Now, over four years later, the Justice Department reached a plea bargain that only required Biden to pay two years of the back taxes owed. They ignored the previous years of income unpaid. There was no penalty for illegally buying a gun. As for the Justice Department, they are now putting on the pretense that it is all over.
The only problem was when honest people in the Justice Department found out what deal had been made, they went public about what they knew. They testified about how investigators tipped off Biden thus allowing evidence to possibly be moved. The chief prosecutor was not allowed to take any action on evidence in Delaware or California.
The question is why the case was handled the way it was. The Attorney General, under sworn testimony before Congress, stated that he had given the prosecutor full authority to take the case where he saw fit. Meanwhile, whistleblowers stated that the prosecutor had complained in front of them about how he was being blocked.
Meanwhile, Congress has received proof that the money paid to Hunter Biden was only part of the receipts from across the globe. Various members of President Biden’s family received big payments. Millions of dollars were sent to companies that appear to have been established, not to do business, but rather as conduits to get foreign money into the hands of the Biden family, including even the President’s grandchildren.
I have no idea if anything was taking place that was illegal, but it appears at the very least to be unethical. If there was not a problem with these dollars coming to the Biden family, why did they set up over a dozen shell companies to receive this money.
The only way that the world is learning any of this is because of the laptop. It is unraveling because too many know some of the facts, and they don’t want to be caught lying as the Justice Department has.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
