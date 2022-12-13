From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Our Children’s Future

At one time, when you heard the term child abuse, you thought of parents or family members mistreating their children. Times have changed. Now we need to expand the definition of abuse to a much wider range of activities and abusers.
What is happening? Why is any school having Drag Queen shows for first graders? Should girls’ sports be undermined by boys pretending to be girls to compete. Should a student self-identify himself as a member of the opposite sex as occurred in Loudoun County? Where he raped a girl in the girl’s restroom.
Transgender
Just a few years ago, no school or classroom would ever consider confusing young minds with the issue of gender, certainly not for those in elementary schools. Transgender was an unheard-of term, unrelated to but a tiny percentage of people. Now we have so called professionals in the education community and the medical profession that are introducing this mindset to children that are too young to know they are being manipulated. We are seeing story after story about a young person who has been diagnosed as transgender. How and why is this the rage?
There are those who are molding these children into believing a passing phase of insecurity and questioning must mean they are not what they are biologically to be. It might be parents, it might be others, but someone is leading their thinking. Often it occurs before these youngsters even understand what being a boy or girl means.
They often are then psychoanalyzed by the medical field who, too often, either misdiagnose the child or do not understand that the child has been manipulated in their thinking or how they respond to questions. This sometimes leads to either drug prescriptions or surgery aimed at altering the normal development of the child.
I concede that there are some who might have an issue, but we must stop any such activities until the young person has reached the age of majority.
What is currently happening at some of the most prestigious medical centers in the nation is that fortunes are being made mutilating kids, risking physical and often mental problems for the rest of their lives.
Education
Too many of our school systems have allowed Critical Race Theory and Woke thinking into the classroom. Some teachers are more focused on radicalizing young people than teaching them the basics needed for a successful future. When classrooms were closed during Covid and Zoom was the mechanism used to try to keep students moving forward, parents sometimes found that what was happening in the classroom was not what they expected. If students are to be on a path to success, class time must be focused on the basics.
Now we are seeing colleges reacting to reduced achievements. Reacting in the wrong way! Some have dropped the requirement that applicants must take either S.A.T. or A.C.T tests. Relying totally on grades given in high school. The result is that grades are sometimes inflated. They may or may not reflect what the student is learning. Sometimes it is based on a comparison with the other students in the class – sometimes referred to as ‘grading on the curve’. The students, therefore, might enter college unprepared. This leaves the college three options: 1. They can fail unprepared students, which makes no one happy. 2. They can place students in remedial classes to teach what they should have already been taught, causing a four-year education to be longer and make the college experience more expensive. 3. They can dummy down all classes, leaving graduates unprepared for the real world and students or families holding debt without the young person having the skills needed to obtain a good job.
As we need more and better trained specialists in many fields, particularly those requiring math and science, we need higher rather than lower standards. Do we want our medical professionals to be only marginally prepared to care for our loved ones? We have grown to expect good care, should we expect less in future years?
In summary, if there was an upside to Covid, it was that, because of Zoom, parents are now understanding that, while much is good in our education, there are also those that have their own agenda. Because of this, parents need to monitor what is happening with their children.
Sen.Ruff@verizon.net
