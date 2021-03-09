From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Hot Issues of the 2021 Session

The 2021 Session is now history. This week, I will mention a few bills and how they might affect the citizens of our area. For a second year, Virginia Democrats used majorities in the House and Senate to push their top priorities. They advanced “first-in-the-South” legislation that would ban the death penalty, even for the most hideous murders. They passed a resolution declaring that racism is a public health crisis. We should do all we can to end racism, however, it makes little sense to take actions that focus on our differences when we should focus on how to work together. Lawmakers moved to allow people to expunge criminal records. While there can and should be some changes, it would be better to work with employers to hire those who have turned their life around rather than hiding the facts regarding someone applying for a job. They created a Virginia “Voting Rights Act” to replace the outdated “Federal Voting Rights Act” that had outlasted its purpose.
Republicans had a few victories. One was a push to require public schools to reopen, although it won’t go into effect until July. Originally, with the help of a few Democrats, the goal was to get schools re-opened this spring, however, we could not get the support of enough to get a super majority needed for the bill to go into effect immediately. Also, we pushed for stronger oversight of the Virginia Parole Board. Over the last year, that board went off the rails by not following the law. Someone or something led them to believe they could release murderers and rapists without telling the families of the victims or the Commonwealth Attorney of the county in which the crime occurred as required. It happened not once but over and over again in locations around the state. One of those cases was in Halifax County. Governor Northam’s administration has totally mishandled this issue. They have broken the law in trying to hide the facts from the public. Interestingly, two of those Parole Board members have been rewarded by making them judges. Our ability to keep this in the public’s eye, is considered a victory.
Budget
Strong state revenues allowed us to restore those things that were suspended last March when the pandemic shut down Virginia. Lawmakers agreed to a 5% pay raise for public school teachers and state employees and a 7% pay raise for state police officers. Lawmakers sent an extra $433 million toward public schools hit by enrollment drops. Republicans led the fight for some tax forgiveness for businesses that received federal PPP loans. While the budget was not perfect, considering what we had to deal with it was probably as good as could be expected.
Voting Integrity
We were not successful in stopping the steamroller that has smashed the security of voting procedures that began last year. Without a comfort level of knowing that one’s ballot is properly protected and counted, our democracy is at risk. Several of us offered bills that would restore the integrity lost last year. One of those was my bill that would require anyone who assisted another in voting would be required to include their name and address on the ballot. The Democrats not only killed that legislation but also eliminated the requirement of the person assisting to even sign it. Additionally, they extended last year’s legislation that allows someone to collect ballots and drop them off, hopefully without changing them or “losing” those with which they don’t agree.
California Dreaming and Other Environment Issues
Virginia is set to adopt California’s electric vehicle standards thanks to the Democrat majorities. The legislation’s sponsors say they are addressing different aspects of the market by:
Adopting a legislative framework and bringing electric vehicles to auto dealers (with little interest if consumers want them or not).
Building demand by offering a cash incentive provided to buyers from the taxes paid by you.
Building out Virginia’s electric driving infrastructure to a location near you, maybe.
On a brighter note, localities will soon have more flexibility in planning and funding environmentally minded projects. Another bill allows localities to establish green banks to better address their needs to deal with wetland issues.
You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
