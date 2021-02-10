The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This is an extremely powerful piece by Lyrikal Sauvay. I’ve had the opportunity to see her perform once and it was nothing short of amazing. This is an excerpt from her upcoming poetry book “Journey To The Center Of Myself” which is an amazing title by the way because we are all trying to find ourselves and doing the dirty work to cleanse our souls to become greater people. With all due respect I’m certain that her Grandmother is proud of her work and creativity.
“Good Versus Evil”
Who told you to wear your
heart on your sleeve when
sleeve has already been cut?
Who told you to turn the other cheek when both cheeks have already been destroyed?
Who told you to always be good?
Who told you that you need to get rid of your anger?
Who said your temper is unnecessary?
Evil is not the words that hit you when I speak.
Evil I am not, but bad I am, as I am good.
As above so below.
The evilness witnessed has been turned into emotional riots that I try to avoid.
But I flow like my mother.
My emotions now take on any shape that embraces them.
Shape shifter?
No. I am the fruit that possesses good and bad.
I am the temple, and the kingdom resides within my very core.
Where there is a right, left is still a choice.
Where there is up, you can still get knocked down.
Where there is darkness, you are the light.
As above so below.
Balance.
There is no good without bad.
I embrace both.
- Chatorra Walker
Instagram: @lyrikalsuavay
