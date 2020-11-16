Deceased voters

Dear Editor,
WOW! A lot of dead people voted, I sure hope none of them caught that virus. I would like for everyone in the United States of America to close your eyes and just imagine how our Country will be run. Will it be run dishonestly? I would say yes, after all Biden and Harris were running the election, which means they told their Party to do whatever had to be done to cause a WIN. You may laugh about this but it is dangerous simply because Biden and Harris don't know much about our Armed Forces, and foreign affairs, I guess Biden's son does after all he collected a lot of money from one country. Not to worry, I guess Obama will be glad to school them since he runs his own Government and has a big Technical Company in Silicone Valley, CA who bows to him. My biggest concern is our Armed Forces with Biden was Commander In Chief. There is so much to learn and keep up with daily, I am guessing, the short time I observed Biden in a meeting on Capitol Hill, in person, he can not retrieve much information at once. Oh but don't worry someone will cover him, maybe even run our country without Biden. This is just all so interesting. I wonder if all the illegals who voted for Biden even knew that all of his cables are not connected to the elevator? Oops, I am thinking some of the dead people who voted might not be Democrat?
Judy Lewis
Bracey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.