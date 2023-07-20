The Wright Report: Secure Your Vote, Virginia

Last week, Virginia Republicans launched Secure Your Vote Virginia. Working closely with Governor Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC, the Senate Caucus, RSLC, and RPV, this coordinated effort shows Virginia Republicans are all in on holding the House and flipping the Senate this November.
We emphasized Absentee and Early voting in 2021 and were successful. But now, working closely with Governor Youngkin, our Senate counterparts, RPV, and the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) we’re all in.
When they were in charge, Democrats set the stage for them to do the same thing here.
We’re spending millions to get Republicans to vote either by Absentee ballot, early in person, and of course, on Election Day.
Voting by mail is easy, and you can track your ballot the entire way to the ballot box.
Your ballot is secure inside an inner envelope, which is then secured inside an outer mailing envelope. No one can see how you voted or tamper with your ballot.
Everyone can vote by mail now. It’s not like before when you had to have an excuse. It’s wide open for any registered voter now.
Securing your vote is the key to holding the House and winning the Senate.
Part of this is to get those GOP and swing voters who support the Republican message who might otherwise skip this year to vote early.
Absentee and early voting begins on Friday, September 22.
Last week, JLARC released a long-gestating report on Virginia’s system of school funding. While Democrats will no doubt cast the report as an exhortation to pour more money into our system, the reality is far more nuanced.
JLARC Report
The JLARC report confirms several of our long-standing concerns and suggests a few changes. These are not small adjustments.
Adopting the recommendations of this report will be the largest overhaul of our funding system in many decades.
The report does make it clear that simply pouring more and more money into a broken system won’t address problems adequately or efficiently.
With more than $20 billion allocated annually, our school funding system has countless moving parts that can have significant impacts on school systems.
These numbers also fail to consider the billions of dollars Republicans invested in the system in 2022, nor the billions now in limbo due to Democratic intransigence.
Our reform process must be undertaken carefully, deliberately, and transparently.
Reform here is not like working on a car’s engine – while the engine is running, and the car is traveling at 70 miles per hour on the Interstate. The potential for things to go wrong is high, and we must move carefully.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.