Another good report for “My” Hampden-Sydney

This week I'll have to disappoint all of my Virginia Tech and University of Virginia fans as I once again tout a little college in Southside Virginia that has a very high ranking in the Princeton Review 2021.
In 2020, I gave a shout out for Hampden-Sydney College (my Alma Mater), a small all-male college located just a few miles south of Farmville, Virginia. In that year I was so proud that H-SC was ranked by the Princeton Review as No. 2 in Best Alumni Network. The only other Virginia alumni to place in the top 20 alumni networks is Hollins University. Very impressive.
Also impressive is H-SC's ranking of No. 6 in the Beat Schools for Internships category, up from No. 14 in the 2020 edition. In fact, H-SC had four rankings in the top six categories and another four rankings in the top 19 categories. I guess that explains why Hampden-Sydney was featured in the 2021 edition of Princeton Review's The Best 386 Colleges.
So, here are the rankings in the Princeton Review.
No. 2 – Best Alumni Network.
No. 5 – Best College Library.
No. 5 – Most Active Student Government.
No. 6 – Best Schools for Internships.
No. 14 – Most Politically Active Students.
No. 15 – Future Rotarians and DAR.
No. 19 – Lots of Race/Class Interaction.
No. 19 – Happiest Students.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – Mr. C. E. Vassar was elected President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
South Hill Principal S. D. Green explained the new Honor Point System. He then announced the top four honorees as William Wartman, Virginia Hawthorne, J. Samuel Dortch and Robert A. Griffith.
Mr. A. O. Bracey, Supervisor for the La Crosse District, announced his candidacy for re-election.
A new community newspaper – The Mecklenburg Messenger – made its first appearance. The Messenger is published in Boydton. Mr. R. H. Bryson was manager and Mrs. R. H. Bryson was editor.
1941 – The Bookmobile was presented to the Mecklenburg and Brunswick County Libraries in South Hill. Pictured in the presentation were Mrs. C. M. Evans of Forksville, Mrs. Wesley Peebles of Lawrenceville and L. L. Bean, Mayor of South Hill.
1951 – Wallace the Magician, so enjoyed in an earlier appearance here, was invited to perform at South Hill High School on May 10.
Mr. L. W. Brooks Jr. announced he had sold his interest in the Chase City Dairy Products Company.
James H. Brown Jr. of Baskerville was elected Vice-President of the Student Administration of Ferrum Junior College.
South Hill High School defeated Chase City, 4-0, behind the strong pitching of Bobby Harris who yielded just two hits while striking out eight batters. Clarence Shearin drove in two runs on two singles.
Harris later lost his first game of the season to Buckhorn, 7-3. Charles Harris got the best of that pitching match up as he gave up just four hits.
Mecklenburg County Training School defeated West End, 4-1, as Russell Boyd went the distance while striking out 10 batters. Benny Walker helped with a 3-run homer in the fourth inning.
1961 – Paul F. Edmond of Gatesville, N. C., took over his duties May 1 as Executive Vice- President of The Citizens Bank of South Hill.
Bobby Russell of South Hill was elected Sergeant-at-Arms of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, Blacksburg.
Elmo W. Clary of South Hill was awarded the Chevrolet Division's highest selling honor. A salesman with F. E. Watkins Motor Company, Clary was named to the Chevrolet's Legion of Honor Club. This was Clary's ninth consecutive year in the honor club.
1971 – Mr. W. Lee Farrar was re-elected on a “write-in” ballot for South Hill Town Council. Mr. Farrar was on vacation and missed the filing deadline. With the encouragement of many in the community, Farrar not only won, but placed second on the ballot. Also elected were Dr. T. J. Fitzgerald and a first time candidate, Dr. Charles W. Crowder Jr.
La Crosse voters re-elected Mayor C. W. Moseley to a 4-year term. Voters also re-elected William L. Chidester, Thomas H. King and Robert L. Reese to 4-year terms on Town Council. Elected to 2-year terms were Evans D. Tanner, Leonard Walker and Vernon L. Jones.
Mr. E. T. Walker, Principal of Buckhorn Primary School, was named an Outstanding Community Leader in America.
Chuck Robertson won First Place in the Region VI Jaycee Speak-Up Contest; W. E. (Mickey) Moore Jr. won the Region VI Outstanding State Director and Joe Taylor, Chapter President, received the plaque for Outstanding Chapter.
Mrs. Sylvia C. Lambert was installed as President of the South Hill Business and Professional Woman's Club.
Bobby B. Kemp joined The Enterprise news staff.
Benny George hurled a 1-hitter as Park View defeated Bluestone 3-2. George struck out 13 batters.
1981 – Charles D. Terrell of South Hill was hired by the South Hill Planning District Commission as a Planner 1.
Mrs. Louise Ogburn, Credit Manager of the South Hill Schewels Furniture Store, was honored as the 21-store chain's Top Credit Manager.
Dyke Peebles and Rick Rawlings of Brunswick Country Club teamed to win the Virginia State Golf Association Mixed Format 2-Ball Regional Championship. Peebles and Rawlings shot a 71-69—140 to defeat E. B. Reese and Bryant Reese of South Hill Country Club by two strokes.
1991 – Ophelia Wartman, second grade teacher at Buckhorn Elementary, was selected as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Nancy Davis, first grade teacher at South Hill Primary, was selected as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Emma Staples, fifth grade teacher at South Hill Elementary, was selected as the school's Teacher of the Year.
James A. Kidd of South Hill was named Postmaster of the Brodnax Post Office. He was a 14-year veteran of the U. S Postal Service.
Angela Feggins, a junior at Park View Senior High, was elected to serve as Vice-President for the Virginia Association Future Homemakers of America.
James N. Brooks, Vocational Director for Mecklenburg County Public Schools, was honored by the Virginia Association, Future Homemakers of America with the Distinguished Service Award.
Shane Parham of Brunswick Academy threw a no-hitter in a 17-0 win over York Academy. Brad Farmer had a hone run for the Vikings.
2001 – Mrs. Mabel Cook Ferrell of La Crosse died April 30, at age 90. She was a retired Mecklenburg County elementary school teacher of 35 years.
Rebecca Wray Hunt of South Hill was named Valedictorian at Kenston Forest School, Blackstone. John Edward Beale of Blackstone was Salutatorian.
South Hill Town Council member Mrs. Millie Bracey threw the first pitch to open the South Hill Dixie Youth Softball League at Parker Park.
Victory Lane Body Shop opened for business at 604 Plank Road in South Hill.
The Brunswick Academy Vikings, ranked No. 1 in the VISBA Division, improved their record to 12-1 with a 5-2 win over Southampton Academy. Wayne Brockwell picked up the win in relief.
2011 – Thomas William “Tom” Leggett died May 2 at age 90. Mr. Leggett served as a Navy Pilot (Pacific Theatre) during World War II. In 1953, Mr. Leggett became the Administrator of Community Memorial Hospital (later Community Memorial Healthcenter) and retired after 33 years.
Anita K. Roberts of Dolphin, a student at Brunswick Senior High School, was selected by the National Society of High School Scholars for membership.
Air Force Master Sergeant Corey A. Clements of La Crosse was named the Air Force Global Strike Command's Public Affairs Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for 2010.
Javonte Green and Shaneka Sanford were named King and Queen of the Brunswick Senior High School Junior-Senior Prom.
Adam Clary and Mackenszie Blackwell were named King and Queen of the Brunswick Academy Junior-Senior Prom.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You to be held contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
