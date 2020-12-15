Hunter Biden/China & bashing of news media

Where do I go from here? The Press was being lambasted, last week by Fox News? Excuse me, but aren't they part of the Press too? At first I was taking it to heart, even though I have been retired some 22 years. But then as I listened a little harder, I realized Fox News was blasting the National Media, and particularly the White House News Media. Why, you ask? Well, it seems, Fox News is saying the National Press knew about Hunter Biden's relationship with China, and that they deliberately refused to do their job and report it to the public until after the election.
Of course I assume that you all know that Hunter Biden is the son of now President-Elect Joe Biden. Fox News even took to task The New York Times for not reporting the story. I wish I had the exact quote, but it went something like their editorial staff did not think it was important enough. Wow, this from a newspaper that in the 1960s did a hatchet job on little ole All Saints' Episcopal Church in South Hill.
A lot of you may not remember, but it concerned an issue in which the Methodist Church had a lot of damage done to its Sanctuary. And All Saints' had a fire in a side entrance that fire marshals reported as being deliberately set. The Times saw fit to write a story that was not complimentary to All Saints'. At the time I was the Senior Warden of the Church and the Times reporter made no attempt to notify or try to interview me. But yet they now say, according to Fox News, that the Biden/China story is of no importance.
(Oh, I report that this is my personal opinion and not that of the South Hill Enterprise or its editor).
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic we find ourselves saying: Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Mr. W. E. Jolly was elected Worshipful Master of the South Hill Lodge No. 297 A.F.&A.M.
Mrs. G. S. Patterson was elected President of the South Hill Garden Club.
1940 – Mr. S. E. Watkins was elected Worshipful Master of the South Hill Lodge No. 297 A.F.&A.M.
Jack Richie and his “Texas Rhythm Rangers” were to appear in person on the stage of the Colonial Theatre on Dec. 19 and 290.
The Blue Sky Boys, radio and recording artists from WPTF, Raleigh, will appear in person at the Brodnax School on Dec. 28.
Cadet W. B. Paulette of South Hill received a private air pilot's license through the C.A.A. Program at V.P.I. where he is a third year student.
South Hill High School defeated Buckhorn 18-12. Paul Jeffreys led South Hill with 6 points while Melvin Watson, Rainey and Hardy scored 4 points each.
The South Hill girls had no trouble with Buckhorn, winning 26-5. Alice Warren scored 14 points, Tucker had 10 and Jessup scored the other two points.
1950 – Mr. J. H. Bland was elected Worshipful Master of the South Hill Lodge No. 297 A.F.&A.M.
The South Hill Concrete Products Company moved from its location near South Hill Grocery Company into a plant on Highway 47, several blocks from the Mecklenburg Frozen Foods Inc.
1960 – Elmo Bowers of South Hill, General Manager of Simmons Truck Terminals for Parker Oil Company, was elected Secretary of the National Association of Truck Stop Operators.
Becky Jean Evans was elected President of the Park View Band.
Park View fullback Thomas Jones and center Dan Blalock were named to the First Team of the All Southside District Football Team.
1970 – Margaret Britt of Park View High won First Place in the VFW “Voice of
Democracy Scholarship Program”. Pat Brame of Mecklenburg Academy placed second and Pam Hall of Park View placed third.
First Lieutenant Carter Threet Gill of South Hill was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious service achievement at McClellan Air Force Base, California.
George D. Griffith Jr. of South Hill will be a guest speaker on television station WTVA, Channel 6. Griffith, vice-president of Crowder & Holloway Insurance, will appear as President of the Virginia Association of Insurance Agents.
Park View defeated Bluestone 57-41 as four players were in double figures. Ed Rogers led he way with 16 points, Kenneth Walker scored 13, Saint Walker and Frank Davis scored 11 each. Donald Curtis was the leading re-bounder with 12.
Leslie Lambert scored 22 points in leading the Dragonettes to a 54-43 win over Norlina. Also in double figures were Lucy Walker with 13 and Lillie Feggins with 10.
1980 – First Place winner in the South Hill home decoration contest sponsored by the South Hill Junior Woman's Club was the home of Dr. and Mrs. K. W. Morris. Second Place went to Mr. and Mrs. W. N. Bracey and Third Place to Mr. and Mrs. Woody Oakley.
Ben Pearson, assistant principal at Bluestone Senior High, resigned effective Dec. 23. He will be replaced by Lindell Palmer.
Mrs. Virginia Haga who had served as principal for 21 years at Boydton Elementary, announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31. She also served as principal at Clarksville and Buckhorn for a combined 21 years.
Richard A. Cuffia of South Hill was promoted to Sales Manager of Peoples Life Insurance Company.
Richard Inge President of the Mecklenburg County Farm Bureau, accepted the “County Leadership Gain Award” from State President S.T. Moore Jr. of South Hill.
Gordon and Sara Hagler took over the Management of K&E Mart on New St., Lawrenceville.
Jerry Morris was installed as Chief of the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department. David R. Gibson was named “Fireman of the Year”.
The Brunswick County Farm Bureau was presented the “County Leadership Gain Award” at the state meeting held in Richmond, County President Melvin P. Taylor accepted the award from State President S. T. Moore Jr. of South Hill.
John Graham High School defeated Park View 65-58. Leslie Farrar was high scorer for the Dragons with 12 points while Tony Whittingham scored 10.
Doug Hite, junior at Brunswick Academy scored on a layup in the second quarter to hit the 1,000-point mark in a win over Vance Academy.
1990 – Janice Currin was named “Member of the Year” by the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Dr. Henry M. Tanner of South Hill announced he was retiring Dec. 31.
Kathryn Jones of South Hill was elected Treasurer of the freshman class at Mary Baldwin College.
Harold Blick of Lawrenceville received the highest award by Lions when he was presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship by District Governor Oliver K. Nelan.
Tommy Johnson was installed as Chief of the Alberta Volunteer Fire Department.
Ed and Virginia Myrick were named 4-H's 1990 Outstanding Volunteer Leaders in Brunswick County.
Barry Boyd of Park View scored a game high 20 points to lead the Dragons to an 87-70 win over Greensville. Orlando Douglas scored 14 and Chris Feggins and Rod Douglas scored 10 points each.
Brunswick Academy defeated Kenston Forest School as Shane Parrish scored 20 points and David Love scored 19. Chris Hobbs added 10 points.
2000 – Kellie Pearce was elected President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Republican Tommy Wright of Lunenburg County won the contested seat of the 61st House District over Frank Bacon, also of Lunenburg County, 4,950 to 4,351 votes.
Miss Marguerite Trimm of South Hill died Dec. 16 at age 92. She was a former teacher for 23 years at South Hill High and Park View High and then was a guidance counselor at Park View for 15 years.
Brenda Sadler was elected President of the La Crosse Elementary School PTA.
Tommy Johnson was installed as Chief of the Alberta Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters of the Year were Jason Frakes and Kevin Morris. Fireman George Daniel was recognized for 35 of service.
Park View defeated Matoaca 61-50 as Jeffrey Haskins scored a game-high 24 points. John Richardson added 10 points, but was credited for his defensive job on Shawn Harris, proclaimed as one of the best offensive players in the state, who finished with 17 points.
2010 – Brent Wright was presented the Firefighter of the Year award for the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Fireman Brian Pearce was honored for 25 years of service. Fireman John Kelley was honored for 20 years of service.
Katie Kelly was named South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Member of the Year. Honored for long-time service to the Auxiliary were Janice Curtis, 35 years; Beverly Walker, 30 years; Ardie Graham, 30 years and Rebecca House, 20 years.
Charles Hudson, Code Compliance Officer for the Town of South Hill, was honored for 30 years of service to the Town.
The Southside Rescue Squad Auxiliary recognized members Sandra Conner and Donna Burch with Life Membership and Dr. David Brown with Honorary Life Membership.
The Park View girls defeated Lunenburg 55-49. The Dragonettes were led by Smith who scored 22 points, Clary with 20 points and Rogers with 11 points.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
