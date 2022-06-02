PSVFD supports fellow firefighter after tragedy

The members of the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department held a BBQ and fried chicken supper on May 6 to raise funds for Bill Tanner, a fireman, and longtime treasurer, whose house and all his belongings were a total loss from a recent fire. Shown from left to right, Charles Hubbard, an officer with the Department, Larry Clark, Fire Chief and Bill Tanner. Chief Clark presented a check from the proceeds of the supper to help Bill with his recovery. The BBQ was donated by the Risin' Smoke Barbeque in South Hill. The Department wants to thank the community for the support and participation for the success of the fundraiser.
