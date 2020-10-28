Letter to the Editor

To all Voters:
Please, before you vote I would like you to think of the Armed Forces of America, and which one of the Presidential Candidates will be the BEST Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, this is very important because the men and women of the Armed Forces , and Veterans have and are serving our Country for us, they are the very ones who think of us so why can't we think of them and their families? Each of us, before thinking of our wants and needs, should think of the sacrifices the men and women have made, also their families. A certain Political Party has stated to their people, "Be true to your party," there is NO "BE TRUE TO YOUR PARTY," it is BE TRUE TO YOURSELF AND THINK OF all issues, not just the empty promises one candidate is making and can not possibly fulfill. I don't care which Political Party you belong to, you have a legal right to vote the way you want to, NO ONE can threaten you, or tell you which way to Vote. Many UNLEARNED people seem to think that the REPUBLICANS represent Countries like the Republic of Mexico and others, that is untrue, but some people listen to others who try to twist the thinking of many. I personally don't care who you vote for but do vote. Thank you and GOD BLESS AMERICA and the AMERICAN FLAG.
