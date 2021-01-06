The Poet's Haven by Oshun the Poet

This is the beginning of 2021. We made it. It feels different doesn’t it. We’re still in a pandemic so as always stay safe and cautious. This year feels like peace and healing after all of the turmoil and chaos from last year. We have so much hope for this year without a doubt. I want you to remain focused whether you made New Year’s Resolutions or not as long as you have created a goal or plan. Can you tell me about it in a poem? I want you to experience that creative flow that I feel when I’m expressing myself to that sheet of paper as that ink glides across it’s surface. Reflect on this year.
