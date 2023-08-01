From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Misleading News Stories

Recent news media stories reported CNBC business ratings for 2023 for the best places to live and work. Some were delighted that Virginia was ranked second nationally, topped only by North Carolina. At first blush, that sounded very good. Living so close to North Carolina, I know the many economic development successes they have had in the last few years. Rising to be second to them was certainly good news.
Good news until I had a chance to make other comparisons! Other stories pointed out that Texas was rated in sixth place. As one who follows national economic development news very closely, I was surprised. Texas has attracted many companies from California. Their population is one of the fastest growing in the country. The Texas rating was drawn down by a category defined as “inclusiveness and reproductive rights”. If it is a true rating, how does that relate to why so many companies are moving to the state?
However, Texas was not the only state that was rated surprisingly low. The other states on CNBC’s list in odd positions were Florida in eighth place, Georgia fourth, and South Carolina twenty-seventh. Instead of fairly comparing the states, they have chosen to add their own bias and, therefore, drive down the ranking of states that are more conservative on social issues. According to CNBC, inclusiveness and reproductive rights are more important in their rankings.
The list is especially ridiculous when you consider that data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows thatTexas experienced a net population growth of 230,000 people in 2022, second only to Florida's nearly 319,000 net growth. Those figures prove average Americans prefer the "enormous economic activity" to whatever CNBC says is desirable for residency and business.
It turns out that over the last several years, CNBC has changed from being an honest rating to one that weighs some issues over other issues. The ones they choose to focus on tend to be those social issues that are less important.
The Real World
A more accurate state-to-state comparison should be to see where new jobs are being created. Journalists can write stories that are great in theory, but investors must make decisions that best serve their businesses and their investors. Likewise, families can and should make decisions that best serve the family. Both investors and families are much better focused on those issues that traditionally are considered most important. Issues such as tax rates, quality of workforce training, and similar issues.
A more measured and trusted ranking would be the Chief Executive Business rankings. These rankings are compiled by those decisions makers. They rank Texas first, Florida second, Tennessee third, North Carolina fourth. Virginia is ranked thirteenth, not great but up from the previous few years. I believe our ranking will continue to rise if the tax cuts proposed by Governor Youngkin are approved.
I would love to see Virginia return to being the best state to do business as it was a decade ago, but it should be based on accurate comparisons to our sister states.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
