Stand-up comics seem to be more than 'funny'

My continued thanks to the many positive responses I receive concerning my column. It makes me feel good that so many continue to read and look forward to it.
However, no report on football this week as Hampden-Sydney lost by two points last Saturday. Not in a good mood today, even though it was by just two points to the ODAC's top team, Washington & Lee University, by 32-30.
So, I will go to the October 1st issue of the American Legion Magazine. First I will talk about some stand-up comics who saw duty in World War II. A lot of them you might remember, such as Mel Brooks who served in the Army and was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge and the invasion of
Germany.
Next, Jonathan Winters, who served in the Marine Corps aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard and was a part of the Occupation Force in Japan. Then, Jerry Stiller, who served in the Army during World War II.
Another thing I saw in the October issue of the American Legion Magazine that was interesting was that 54% of Americans support barring those not inoculated against COVID-19 from using gyms.
56% of Americans support barring those people unvaccinated from going to theaters.
56% of Americans support barring unvaccinated people from offices.
59% of Americans support barring unvaccinated students from public schools.
63% of Americans support barring unvaccinated travelers from traveling on airplanes.
Wow, is there something wrong with me, I agree with each category.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day, and God Bless America.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Lawrenceville defeated South Hill by a 13-6 score. South Hill fullback Jimmie Harrell broke his arm in the first quarter and halfback Rowley switched to fullback. Rowley then scored in the second quarter on an end run to tie the game at 6-6.
1941 – Sam B. Land of South Hill, 4-H Club Agent for a three-county area, was called to active duty in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant.
William Webb was elected President of the La Crosse High School Future Farmers of America.
South Hill High School was defeated by Henderson, 19-6. South Hill's only touchdown
came on a 20-yard pass on fourth down. The names of the passer and receiver were not given.
1951 – The Mecklenburg County Farm Bureau opened an office on the second floor
of the Park Motor Co. Building in Boydton. Mrs. Anne Elam was office manager.
The Mecklenburg County Fair was scheduled for Oct. 8-13. Garland E. Moss of Chase City was chairman. The Fair featured Joie Chitwood's Auto Daredevils, Broadway Shows, and four days of horse racing.
Miss Ann Wall Williams of La Crosse, a student at Ferrum Junior College, was elected secretary-treasurer of her class and also chosen as a member of the Girls Trio and of the College Glee Club.
Private Carl E. Martin of Brodnax was en-route for service with a tank command in Germany.
South Hill defeated Chuckatuck 26-6 with three scores in the second half. End Jackie Griffith scored all three touchdowns, one on a 9-yard end around play and twice on the receiving end of passes from Clarence Shearin. One for 21 yards and the other from 28 yards.
1961 – Gilbert R. Tolbert of Brodnax joined the South Hill Police Force. He had previously served for 18 months as the Brodnax Police Chief.
Major James V. Stepp received his gold leaves while serving in Mannheim, Germany. His wife, Hilah Brooks Stepp, was a native of South Hill.
Berkley Thorpe of Chase City joined the staff of Jeffreys-Lambert Hardware Co. in South Hill as a plumber and electrician.
Park View defeated Amelia 20-12 as Marvin Crutchfield scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards and Benny Evans scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Tinker Montague.
1971 – Mrs. Brenda Warren reigned over the South Hill Harvest Festival festivities. Mrs. Cordie Newman was first runner-up and Mrs. Betty Frey was second runner-up. Parade winners were: Commercial Floats – Bank of Virginia, first and Parker Oil, second. Home-made Floats – American Legion Post 79, first. High School Bands – Halifax High School, first.
Specialist Four Roger Valentine of Bracey was enjoying a leave at his home after a tour of duty in Korea.
Mrs. Aurilla Walker of La Crosse received a 25-year Service Pin from the Burlington Ribbon Mills Plant in South Hill.
Bluestone scored in the first quarter and then Park View scored 20 straight points in the second quarter as the Dragons won, 20-6. PV quarterback Calvin Marks scored on a 9-yard run and then Robert Jackson scored after picking up a Baron fumble and running it in for a 29-yard score. And with less than a minute left in the first half, Ed Rogers intercepted a pass and Marks ran it in from 22 yards out.
1981 – Mrs. Carolyn Estes Paulette of Richmond and a native of South Hill, won the Woman's Division of the South Hill Harvest Festival 10K Run.
After a little over a 2-year stint as Principal of Bluestone High School, C. W. “Bill” Biggs resigned.
South Hill Harvest Festival Parade winners were: Commercial Floats – Parker Oil, Co., First. Home-made Floats – Chamber of Commerce, first. High School Bands – Bluestone Senior High School, first.
Wilbur W. Ezell of La Crosse was hired as the new Town Marshall by the Brodnax Town Council.
The Donald B. Anderson Family of Alberta was named the Community's Outstanding Farm Family.
Mrs. LeeNora Everett, formerly of Meredithville and a reporter of The Richmond Times-Dispatch, was selected as the Virginia Press Woman of the Year.
1991 – Katheryn Renee Reese, age 4, daughter of Mrs. Sheila Clary of South Hil l,won the Little Miss Virginia State Fair title.
Leigh Lambert of Park View High School was selected to the Who's Who Among High School Students.
Dot Churco was elected President of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club.
Billy and Pat Temple of Lawrenceville were ready to open Brunswick County's first Bed and Breakfast, Sherwood Manor, located on Rt. 681 just off Rt. 58, west of Lawrenceville.
Victor Price was elected President of the Brunswick NAACP Youth.
Five different players scored as Park View defeated Prince Edward, 36-0. The biggest and most exciting play was a 60-yard touchdown return by Robert Wilson to start the second half.
Katherine Jones was crowned South Hill Midget Homecoming Queen and Jessica Newman was crowned Mite Homecoming Queen.
2001 – It was a good weekend for the two high schools in Mecklenburg County. Bluestone won five trophies, including the Championship, in competition at Majodan, N. C. Meanwhile, the Park View Band received a “Superior Rating” while competing in the 4A category in Bedford County. The PV Band received four second place trophies.
James A. Hicks Jr. of Lawrenceville, a junior at Hampden-Sydney College, received The President's Award for Scholarship and Character.
Lawrenceville Mayor Keith Clarke assisted J. D. and Jo Somers in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Hometown Furniture Outlet at 110 Hicks St.
Colby Doyle had two scores and Jarod Newton one as Park View defeated Pocahontas 3-1 in a road soccer match.
Three South Hill Country Club golfers won trophies in the 2-day Southside Seniors Golf Tournament at Amelia Country Club. Frank Nanney placed second in the 64-66 age group; John White placed second in the 76-78 age group; and C. G. Butts placed third in the over 79 age group.
2011 – Mike Searles was named President and Chief Operating Officer of the Stage Store in South Hill (formerly Peebles).
Park View turned a close game, up 7-0 after three quarters of play, into a 23-0 victory against the Greensville Eagles. Jason Baskerville led the Dragons with 103 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
