The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: It’s Black History Month but let’s read Black Herstory...Yesss....Her....Story. I have had the honor of doing shows with this woman. She definitely brings her A Game every time. She is one of Virginia Hottest and Dopest Poets. She truly intrigues the soul with her captivating words an metaphorical completely euphorical insight on the way she sees the world. I introduce you all to Demi Power!!!
“Reflection of Black”
Shadows Reflect Black
Darkness reveal your inner thoughts
The Night bring out your desires...
That’s why we close our eyes when we Meditate
Black reveal Truths
Why Are you afraid of Black?
Close your eyes...
Let the Blackness consume You
Get lost in Darkness it’s Beautiful
Black Love is Beautiful
Black Cats are Spiritual
Black is Sexy That is why Love is made in It
Black is Completion..The End of the Day represent It....
Take a Ride
Look at the Road
Black guides you
Black Magic...Black Pearl..Black Boy...Black Girl...Black Onyx...Black Sand....Black Beach...Black Man...Black Woman
You see where Im going with this?
Black is Rare...Black Came First...Black is Necessary
I am the Darkness that bring forth Light...I am Love ....I AM BLACK. - Demiqriyah
Instagram: Demiqriyah
Facebook: Demi Power
