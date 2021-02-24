The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: It’s Black History Month but let’s read Black Herstory...Yesss....Her....Story. I have had the honor of doing shows with this woman. She definitely brings her A Game every time. She is one of Virginia Hottest and Dopest Poets. She truly intrigues the soul with her captivating words an metaphorical completely euphorical insight on the way she sees the world. I introduce you all to Demi Power!!!

“Reflection of Black”

Shadows Reflect Black

Darkness reveal your inner thoughts

The Night bring out your desires...

That’s why we close our eyes when we Meditate

Black reveal Truths

Why Are you afraid of Black?

Close your eyes...

Let the Blackness consume You

Get lost in Darkness it’s Beautiful

Black Love is Beautiful

Black Cats are Spiritual

Black is Sexy That is why Love is made in It

Black is Completion..The End of the Day represent It....

Take a Ride

Look at the Road

Black guides you

Black Magic...Black Pearl..Black Boy...Black Girl...Black Onyx...Black Sand....Black Beach...Black Man...Black Woman

You see where Im going with this?

Black is Rare...Black Came First...Black is Necessary

I am the Darkness that bring forth Light...I am Love ....I AM BLACK. - Demiqriyah 

Instagram: Demiqriyah

Facebook: Demi Power

Stay Updated via:

Instagram: @thepoetshavenbyotp

@oshunthepoet

FB: oshunthepoet

Send submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com to be considered as a feature in a future column.

Visit: https://oshunthepoet.wixsite.com/thepoetshavenbyoshun