From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Cutting Your Nose Off to Spite Your Face

That’s what my mother used to say. I’m sure other mothers had similar sayings to keep us in line growing up. It appears that Senator Scott Surovell’s (D-Fairfax) mother must not have said that to him, or he didn’t listen. He probably ignored those other cautionary cliches like “look before you leap” and “don’t put the cart before the horse.” More about Senator Surovell in a minute.
Budget Logjam
The budget conferees wandered back to the budget negotiations. Senator George Barker (D-Fairfax) Co-Chairman of the Finance Committee led the Senate effort because Senator Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) was traveling in Europe. However, the wheels quickly came off the process. There was a disagreement between Chairman of House Appropriations Delegate Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) and Senator Barker as to what was previously agreed upon. I’m not on the committee piecing together the budget; therefore, I don’t know which has the better memory. Nevertheless, the result was that each walked away from the table. Something I would never do! When assigned a project one’s responsibility is to get it done. Senator Barker, who was defeated in a primary the week before, should have insisted that they had a job to do. Instead, they left.
Vacuums
Back to the situation with Senator Surovell. Now that long time Democrat Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) is retiring, Surovell and Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) are jockeying to take the role of Democrat leader. Because nature abhors a vacuum, wannabe leader Surovell decided to weigh in with a media release with no knowledge of the budgeting process.
I have no idea if the Democrat Caucus has taken an official position, but Surovell announced to the media that “his caucus would no longer negotiate”. Implying they are satisfied with no changes to the budget from last year. The public has got to wonder what is happening when a senator who has never served on the Finance Committee and has no first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the budgeting process makes such a pronouncement.
Because Senator Barker did not stand up to do his job as the head of the negotiating team, he has allowed the train to get completely off the tracks. It may work for Surovell’s personal agenda, but, just like my mother’s warning about the nose, consider all the damage that he is doing to the people of Virginia and the many positive things that were proposed to be added to the existing budget.
First and foremost, turning their backs on the issue of the record-breaking inflation that has occurred in the last eighteen months. As a state, we have already experienced the loss of teachers and law enforcement officers. With no pay raises to offset that inflation, more of our professional heroes will be left with less buying power when they go to the grocery store and gasoline stations.
The issue of how we deal with those who are suffering mental health challenges and their families has been a growing concern. During the Covid period, the prior administration stopped accepting those in need from being admitted into facilities, leaving those who were having problems in the charge of deputies and other law enforcement officers. Individuals who had not broken the law could not be locked up and yet there was no place to take them to provide help.
Governor Youngkin proposed major additional funding to address this problem. No one in the General Assembly opposed his idea. The Senate even proposed a greater amount. Yet Surovell and his followers are willing to ignore these needs.
The other big difference in the budget was should there be tax relief or not. The Democrats were focused on sending a one-time check to households this fall. Governor Youngkin proposed a reduction of half a percent on your income. Additionally, he proposed reducing the corporate tax by one percent. The House, in an effort to reach a compromise, eliminated the change in the corporate tax.
Either tax cut would help Virginians. A one-time tax rebate would stimulate household spending. This in turn would stimulate additional economic activity as those dollars move through the economy. However, the lowering of income tax by a half percent would be less visible but each paycheck would be greater, increasing a family’s buying power. The difference is that it would make Virginia more competitive as we try to attract business and avoid citizens leaving for states with lower rates.
Currently, those of us near the southern state lines are seeing our neighboring states of Tennessee and North Carolina being much more successful as they attract new and expanding businesses. One of the major reasons is they have lessened tax on employers and employees.
Therefore, Surovell and his followers might win, but if the people of Virginia are paying attention, they will see through his stunt and vote against those that follow him.
