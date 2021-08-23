A newspaperman's life that is worth emulating

This week I am going to reflect on the life of a fellow newspaper publisher, although I never met the man, partly because at the time of his death in 1944 I was only 9 years old. But I have heard of him for almost my entire adult life. Of course I am referring to William Allen White, an American newspaper editor (Emporia Kansas Daily Gazette), politician, author and leader of the Progressive movement.
He died at the age of 75, but during his illustrious career White became a spokesman for middle America. At a banquet in his honor, he was called “the most loved and most distinguished member of the Kansas Press.” He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize on three different occasions.
White purchased the Daily Gazette outright in 1895. While running the newspaper profitably he also reported outspokenly on the issues. He believed strongly in certain institutions which he felt were the foundations of society, (1) the sanctity of the home, (2) the strengths of both the schools and the young people attending them, (3) fair play and personal uprightness.
There were always a good number of newspaper people who wanted to copy his objectives.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mrs. H. S. Northington of La Crosse was offering to buy old furniture, china, lamps and brass locks.
The Rt. Rev. A. C. Thompson, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Southern Virginia, was scheduled to visit All Saints' Episcopal Church in South Hill at 11 am and Grace Episcopal Church in Palmer Springs at 4 pm.
1941 – Meredith C. Dortch, newly elected Mayor of South Hill, will assume his new duties on Sept. 1.
The Blue Bird Tea Room, newly remodeled and decorated, opened under the management of Mrs. Charles J. Willis of Chase City and Mrs. Frances C. Taylor of South Hill, business associate.
The Little Shop in South Hill announced it will reopen for business on Sept. 2.
The Rt. Rev. William A. Brown, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Southern Virginia, will preach at St. James' Episcopal Church in Boydton on Sept. 14.
1951 – Holloway and Elmore Insurance Agency opened in the Colonial Theatre Building in South Hill. Drewry H. “Doc” Holloway, Andy B. Elmore and William H. Elmore of Alberta will operate the firm.
Mr. H. W. Kessel was selected as the Insurance District Manager for Southside Virginia with headquarters in South Hill. Kessel succeeds the late Frank D. Holloway of South Hill.
1961 – Mr. J. E. (Eddie) Allgood, a native of South Hill, was prompted to Vice-President of radio station WBTM in Danville.
1971 – Dr. Frederick J. Allen began his internal medicine practice at 212 North Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill.
The Mecklenburg County Chapter of the Virginia Easter Seal Society was notified that the State Chapter had agreed to underwrite a salary for a new speech clinician to head up the Mecklenburg Office.
Paul W. Cooper of Cary, N. C., assumed his new duties as Headmaster of Mecklenburg Academy.
Mr. J. L. Crews of South Hill announced he was retiring effective Aug. 28 as owner-operator of Moseley Motor Company. He had operated the firm for 13 years.
Woodrow P. Lipscomb, an Attorney of Boydton, was named Substitute Judge of the Second Regional Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in Mecklenburg, Halifax and Pittsylnania counties and the City of South Boston. He had spent 21 years as an Agent for the FBI.
Private First Class Robert L. Powell of South Hill and a graduate of East End High School, was assigned to Gernersheim Army Depot in Germany.
1981 – Rick Hendrick, a native of the Palmer Springs area and a graduate of Park View High School, was featured in “Automotive News” which referred to him as a “boy wonder” and described his fantastic success in building automotive dealerships in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney, a member of South Hill Town Council and Chairman of the Southside Planning District Commission, testified at a meeting in Blackstone while supporting the strength of planning district commissions.
Paul Nichols of South Hill was selected an Outstanding Young Man of America by the organization's board of directors.
Alberta Town Council accepted the resignation of Derrick Thomas, effective Sept. 1, as Superintendent of Town Utilities.
Bobby Browder was named Acting Principal of Brunswick Senior High School until a replacement can be found. The search became necessary with the Aug. 18 resignation of Dr. William T. Powell.
Mrs. Mattie Jennings Walters Carter of Rawlings turned 100 on Aug. 29.
Monty Rainey and guest C. B. Matthews won the Tanglewood Shores Golf and Country Club Member-Guest Golf Tournament in a two-hole playoff over John Clarke and guest Johnny House. Both teams shot 19-under par scores for the 2-day tourney.
Four ladies from South Hill Country Clubs were winners in the Southside Ladies Golf Tournament played at the Emporia Country Club. They were Becky Kidd, first low net in the Championship Flight; Evelyn Moody, first low net in the First Flight; Linda Wells, second low net for the Second Flight; and Carrie Barbour, third low net for the Second Flight.
1991 – Ellen B. Cooke was selected as the new director of The Lake Country Learning Center at 1015 South Hill Avenue.
Brunswick County Sheriff P. G. Brockwell Jr. was recognized by the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy for 16 years of service on the Academy's Board od Directors.
Todd Johnston of Halifax Academy scored on a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 6-0 win over Brunswick Academy.
2001 – Rev. A. D. Goodman of South Hill was selected a Golf Clubmaker of the Year for the Eastern Section of Golf Clubmaker Association.
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Feet First Shoe Store in the 1300 block of West Danville St.
Dr. John Waddell will assume his new duties as the 8th President of Saint Paul's College, Lawrenceville. Dr. Waddell was the former President of Allen University in Columbia, Tenn.
Phillip Lucas Ozlin of Alberta received a $2,000 Marshal Hahn Engineering Scholarship awarded by Virginia Tech's College of Engineering.
Brunswick Academy defeated Fuqua School of Farmville 25 to 6 in its season opener. The Vikings had four different players score a TD in the game.
2011 – Mrs. Lisa Jordan of South Hill was named Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Theatre.
Hollis Mason Estes Sr., a World War II Veteran, died Aug. 19 at age 91. He was a native of the South Hill area and was a tobacco grader. He also sold Federal Crop Insurance.
Clarence W. Ezell of South Hill, retired Director of Public Works for the Town of South Hill, and a life member of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, died Aug. 20 at the age of 82.
