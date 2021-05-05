Be You To Full by Oshun the Poet

Hey there Beautiful People,
I hope you enjoyed last week’s column. Do you all remember the saying “April Showers Bring May Flowers” when they taught us about the seasons in elementary school. Well, It’s true. You can see it in the seasons of life as well. We go through things that bring us pain which is a natural part of life. Things aren’t always sunshine and rainbows but with that pain “gloomy days/rainy days” comes wisdom which we gain through experience. During this new month I want you all to not focus on things you regret but to be thankful that you got through them and became a wiser person so that you are less likely to make the same mistakes again. Don’t beat yourself up if you slip up instead pick yourself up after the fall and make better steps towards the future. Consistency is the key to whatever you want to achieve because when you’re dedicated you’re able to become greater over time. Stay true to you. Be You To the fullest!
We are here for you weekly!
