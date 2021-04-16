Disgusting roadsides in Mecklenburg

Dear Editor,
It is very apparent that our county roadsides are a disgusting sight. There are many roadsides in our county that look like dumpsites.
Something needs to be done to clean up our once beautiful county. I myself have written to the County Board of Supervisors and Commissioner and it seems to have fallen on deaf ears.
Do not use the excuse that we cannot use the prisoners because of COVID. This condition started long before the pandemic.
I now implore my fellow citizens to do two things; first, stop throwing your trash out of your vehicles. Wait until you are at a proper location. Second, write, call, or email your county officials to get action on cleaning up our roadsides.
Anonymous
