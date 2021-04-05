Radio stations here are sold in March 2001

There was big news in the local area back in late March, 2001, when Norm Talley, a long time fixture with Old Belt Broadcasting, agreed to sell South Hill's two radio stations, WJWS-AM and WSHV-FM. The new owner is Tom Joyner, President of Joyner Radio, Inc. in Roanoke Rapids, N. C.
Talley, who had been with the local radio stations since July 10, 1959, said he felt the timing was right to sell to Joyner Radio. “I want to slow down a little. After 42 years, I thought it was the right time.” While relinquishing ownership, Talley felt it was important to find a company that believed in small-town radio. However, Talley will continue to be associated with the new owners.
Well done, Norm. Your accomplishments to South Hill were important. I can't name them all right here, but one of the big ones was his decision in raising money to have a new roof and later other repairs to the old railroad station to where it became the “home” of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce. Another big accomplishment was a drive to raise money so that a local young man could have a life-saving operation. And then who can forget, if you are old enough to remember, the Big Bass competition that put the town on the “fish map.”
The Gonzaga-UCLA match-up Saturday night was better than expected. The Bruins gave the Zags all they could handle, from start to finish. In fact, the game went into overtime and appeared the game would go into a second overtime. UCLA had tied the game at 90-90 with 3.1 seconds to play. But then that is when it became a miracle shot to keep the Zags undefeated season a possibility.
However, Jalen Suggs took a long pass and dribbled once to get over mid-court and jumped up and heaved a shot that hit the backboard and went in the net for a 93-90 victory. Of course, the refs had to look at the clock to make sure the shot beat the clock. I don't know the exact time, but the way I saw it there was 0.05 left on the clock.
Gonzaga had five players score in double figures. Drew Kimmie led the way with 25 points, including six in overtime. Joel Ayayi scored 22, Suggs 16, Corey Kispert 15 and Andrew Nembhard 11.
Four UCLA, Johnny Juzang scored a game-high 29 points on 12 of 19 from the floor. Jaime Jaquez had 19, Tyler Campbell 17 and Cody Riley 14.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Beginning this week, a new bus line will be put in operation between Danville and Norfolk. The line will go through South Boston, Clarksville, Boydton, South Hill, Lawrenceville and Emporia and points east to Norfolk.
1941 – The Dramatic Club of La Crosse High School presented three short one-act plays. The first act cast included Billy Davis, Billy Webb, Bernice King, Dorothy Gillispie and Ryland Rash. The second play included Page Cook, Maude Rose Shaw, Ann Culthbertson, Calvin Gouldin and Samuel Tudor. The third act included James Lilly, Fredrick Gillispie, Gilbert Culthbertson, James Moseley, Maurice Moseley Jr., Frances Cleaton and Essie Bryce Evans.
1951 – Mrs. Virginia G. Hoskins accepted a position with the Mecklenburg County School Board.
Mrs. Nettie G. Bitting of Chase City was in charge of the Mecklenburg County Red Cross Office.
Private First Class Frankie Poythress of Brodnax was stationed with the Unites States Air Force in Alaska.
Mrs. Peggy Allen was installed as Worshipful Matron and Edwin Allen as Worshipful Patron of Loyalty Chapter No. 48, Order of the Eastern Star, South Hill.
The East End High School presented a play, “Free Advice” under the direction of Miss A. L. Robinson. The cast included, Irving Gordon, Irene Taylor, Sarah Patilla, Gertrude Bennett, Jane Williams, Ethel Smith, Lillie Rose Hudgins, Thomas Smith, Willie Green, Douglas Pierce and Calvin Johnson.
1961 – The choral groups of all the Elementary schools in Meckenburg County will meet in a joint concert of approximately 150 voices on April 8 at the South Hill Elementary School Auditorium. The group will be under the direction of Dr. John W. Molmar, head of the music department of Longwood College.
The South Hill Junior Woman's Club announced they had completed one asphalt tennis court in the town park for the use of the community.
1971 – Army Sergeant First Class T. G. Jones was spending several weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Jones of Rt. 1, La Crosse, before returning to Vietnam for his third tour of duty. Sgt. Jones had earned six Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars, and four Army Commendation Awards. Also, he has been awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal with five campaign Stars, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Ribbon, a Presidential Unit Citation with two clusters, and the Valorous Unit Award with an Oak Leaf Cluster.
Navy Chief Petty Officer John W. Hatchell of Chase City was serving aboard the destroyer USS Dennis J. Buckley with the U. S. Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific.
1981 – Morris G. Wells Jr. was selected by the South Hill Town Council as the new Town Manager, to begin his duties in May.
Dr. Thomas M. Hubbard, a former public health department dentist, has built an office beside the Red and White Supermarket in Lawrenceville and plans to open a private dental practice April 15.
Park View's softball game with Greensville was called after three innings and the Dragonettes ahead by a 29-3 score. Cindy Thompson got the win on the mound and also had two home runs, including a grand slam. Twanda Feggins also hit a home run for the Dragonetts.
1991 – A new redistricting committee was named after County Treasurer Robert Gregory resigned for personal reasons. The new four-man committee consisted of Supervisors Jack Hite and Pete Rudd Jr., County Attorney Russell Slayton, and County Administrator Charles O'Toole.
Mrs. Grace Blalock Mast, a retired school teacher at Sugar Groove, N. C., died at age 86. Mrs. Mast was a native of Baskerville.
George Peterson Taylor of South Hill died March 31 at age 79. Mr. Taylor was a retired co-owner of Lorene Mill Co.
Tiffany Clarke was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Brunswick. Tiffany McClenny was crowned Little Miss Brunswick. Lauren Freeman was crowned Wee Miss Brunswick.
2001 – Ashley Tharrington was crowned Junior Miss South Hill. Sherry Hostetter won First Runner-Up and Amy Nemeth won Second Runner-Up.
Terry Edmonds was crowned Petite Miss South Hill. Elizabeth Wells was First Runner-Up and Cameron Hawkins was Second Runner-Up.
Bryant Reese of South Hill earned the status of Master Agent for 2001 with the Farm Bureau Master Agent Program.
Jane Boney was installed as Worshipful Matron and Alan Cornett as Worshipful Patron of Loyalty Chapter No. 48, Order of the Eastern Star, South Hill.
Brunswick won its season opener 15-10 over Central of Lunenburg. A. L. Jones led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 4-for-4. Joey Lopresti went 3-for-3.
2011 – Store Manager Cathy Kincaid cut the ribbon to officially open the new Tractor Supply Company at 1275 East Atlantic St., South Hill.
Tony Milan of South Boston had a great day of fishing on Buggs Island Lake when he caught
a new state record freshwater catfish that weighed 109 pounds and measured 53 inches in length and a girth of 41 inches.
Two Brunswick Academy pitchers – Emily Robinson and Mackensie Blackwell – teamed up to hurl 5-inning perfect game in a 15-0 win over Fuqua School. Robinson struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and then Blackwell struck out three batters she faced over the final two innings. Elsie Walton hit a three-run homer. Blackwell went 4-for-4 while Taylor Slate went 3-for-3.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful.
