The cold of a powerless night to a silver streak

A funny thing happened as Barbra and I went to the “forum” last weekend – we lost our power at home and I lost my ability to even do something as simple as being able to stand.
Losing our power was bad enough, but not being able to walk from one room to another without falling and possibly breaking some of my bones was even worse. I even lost count of many times I hit the floor, and some of the falls were very, very serious. My hip bone was multi-colored . . . and still is.
However, there was a silver lining at the end. We got our power back at 8 PM Monday and I finally got my ability to walk on Saturday morning. However, a lot took place in between.
Earlier in the week, the ice storm played havoc with our yard. We would cringe as we could hear tree limb after tree limb come crashing to the ground. Fortunately, we escaped any serious damage as no tree limbs struck our house as they fell. However, our yard looked like a bombed-out war zone. Fortunately, my Nephew, Chuck Lynn, lives close by an he walked over to see if he could be of assistance. And, he pulled two long limbs out of Windham Ave., and back into the yard. That was very helpful as traffic was once again able to use the street. Thanks, Chuck,
The next morning, Barbara called Nick's Lawn Care and asked if he did this kind of cleanup. Fortunately, they did and they came by the next morning to see what it involved. To their credit, they returned the next day with a crew of six people and they had their work cut out for them as one limb was approximately 30 feet long and another approximately 20 feet. And, then there were a number of limbs in the 10 to 15 feet variety.
Nick and his five men went right to work, and three hours later I was surprised to see they were through and had all the limbs cut and stacked by the street ready for the town to pick up. And, then, just like clock work the next morning the town work crew was on hand and the trees were all gone, just like they were never there. Real magic at its best.
And just like almost every story, there seems to be a silver lining at the end. And the one for Barbara and I came Wednesday, Feb. 17, when VCU Health CMH gave Barbara and I our second COVID 19 Vaccine shots.
THANK YOU to everyone involved.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – A new sawmill was being planned for operation just north of the South Hill corporate limits by B. D. Pennington and N. C. Hall of Brodnax. The two men were seeking to purchase one million feet of sawmill logs.
Mr. B. J. Seymour of Brodnax was offering to purchase two million feet of Pine logs for his sawmill at Brodnax.
Mr. W. A. Elder was the new Manager of Lamm's' Ideal Cleaning Works that was recently purchased by a group not named.
1941 – A severe explosion in the boiler room of Shady Oak Tourist Court caused heavy damages. Shady Oak was owned by W. E. Jolly of South Hill.
A program of five-day religious education was being held in grades 4-7 in Mecklenburg County. The course, in its third year, had received popular remarks by students.
Warrenton defeated South Hill 21-12. Melvin Watson led South Hill with 10 points. In the girls game, South Hill won 18-12. Alice Warren led the way with 12 points.
1951 – Grace Thomas, a Ballerina with Radio City, New York will be featured, at La Crosse High School on Feb. 24.
The Horse Shoe Restaurant in South Hill re-opened after being closed for remodeling.
Mrs. Tenny Cheely, owner and operator of the South Hill Beauty Shop, announced she is closing her shop in South Hill and will open a new shop in Warfield.
Mrs. Lucille Royster was elected President of the Skipwith Home Demonstration Club.
1961 – Park View defeated Nottoway 62-59 as four Dragon players scored in double figures. Marvin Crutchfield led Park View with 14 points. Thomas Jones added 13, Charles Moseley scored 11 , and Larry Perkinson had 10.
1971 – Mrs. Ginger Feather was elected President of the South Hill Junior Woman's Club.
Mrs. Vera Claiborne, Manager, and South Hill Mayor Harry S. Montgomery cut the ribbon to officially open the new Super Dollar Store on North Mecklenburg Ave.
Park View won its 16th straight game as they defeated Nottoway 66-42. Buddy Morris led all scorers with 16 points. Ed Rogers scored 14 points, and Kenneth Walker had 12.
The Top Ten students at Park View were announced as follows. Mary Evans Tanner, Sheila Diggs, Barbara Boyd, Patricia Lucille Hall, Lillian Margaret Ragsdale, Ellen Marie Nanney, Dale Stuart Boyd, Frank Lee Wheeler, Patricia Constance Dix and La Coonne McIntyre.
The South Hill Jaycees held their Bosses Night Banquet with Frank E. Harris receiving the Boss of the Year Trophy. Other winners were La Freda F. Ogburn, Outstanding Young Teacher; D. Frank Thompson, Outstanding Young Police Officer; David Jones, Outstanding Young Farmer; Jimmie Crowder, Outstanding Young Fireman; Richard S. Moody, Outstanding Young Rescue Squad Member; and David C Baird, Outstanding Young Religious Leader.
1981 – Three Park View band students were named to the All-Regional Band. They were Rob McCance, Sandra Diggs and Elizabeth Williams.
Mrs. Beverly Shearon was installed as President of the Lawrenceville Junior Woman's Club.
1991 – Richard S. Moody Jr. was installed as Worshipful Master of the South Hill Masonic Lodge.
The Rev. Christopher S. Silver began his duties as the new pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, Baskerville.
Bryant Reese Jr. of South Hill received a National Sales Achievement Award for the fifth consecutive year with the Southern Piedmont Association of Life Underwriters.
Alpha Man of the Year, M. C. Walker of South Hill, was presented a plaque from the Epsilon Omicron Lambda Chapter.
Charles Jones was installed for his sixth term as President of the Central Rescue Squad of Gasburg.
Brunswick Academy football standout Chris Malone signed a letter of intent to play football at Virginia Tech. He was an offensive tackle and defensive linebacker.
Cory Durham of Park View signed a letter of intent to play football at Virginia Union University. Durham played offensive and defensive tackle for the Dragons.
2001 – The Towns of La Crosse and South Hill began ceremonies to celebrate their individual 100th birthdays – La Crosse on Feb. 15 and South Hill on Feb. 16.
Congressman Virgil Goode presented Mayor Earl Horne with a flag which flew over the nation's Capital on Feb. 16.
Melonie Hite was crowned Honored Queen of Bethel No. 63, Job's Daughters.
The Rev. Alfred J. Forsythe became the new Minister of the South Hill Church of Christ. His first service was scheduled Feb. 25.
Brunswick defeated Park View 57-43 in the final game of the regular season and cemented the Bulldogs as a number one seed in the District Tournament. Darius Hargrove led Bulldogs, scoring a game-high 23 points. Robert Crayton added 11 and Buck Walker scored 10. John Richardon led Park View with 17 points and Marquiste Bugg added 11 points.
2011 – Brunswick High completed a 14-0 District record and a 20-1 overall record. Southampton was second with 10-4, 15-4 record. Park View placed third with a 9-5 record and 15-6 overall record.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.