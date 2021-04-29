Be You to Full by Oshun the Poet

Hey there Beautiful People,
I hope you enjoyed last week’s column. Have you ever heard of thought distortions. If you haven’t than I’ll tell you a little about them. It’s those negative thoughts that bash your positive thoughts. Ex. Positive thought: I am excited about my promotion and new beginnings. I’ll be a great leader. Negative thought: That’s great you’re excited but you could barely handle your last role you’ll never succeed in this new role. Tell them you can’t take it. That is an example of a thought contortion. You have to understand how they work against you and how they actually highlight your own fear of elevation for yourself. Take a moment to breathe deeply and go deeper into why you may feel that way even when you’re focused. Once you take that breath understand that it is only your fear talking and you can beat fear with discipline. Train yourself to look at negative thoughts as fleeting. They aren’t permanent unless you give them power. They are there to hinder your success but don’t let them win. Discipline yourself. Consistency is the key to whatever you want to achieve because when you’re dedicated you’re able to become greater over time. Stay true to you. Be You To the fullest!
