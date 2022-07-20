The Wright Report

Broken Wallets
There’s just no good news to report in the June inflation numbers.
The Consumer Price Index, a broad measure of everyday goods and services related to the cost of living, went up 9.1 percent from a year ago, worse than the expected 8.8 percent figure.
Excluding food and energy, the two most volatile components, the rate was 5.9 percent, compared to an estimated 5.7 percent.
Today’s inflation number isn’t just bad – it’s catastrophic.
Said simply, prices are rising for everything, and wages aren’t keeping up.
Anyone who has been to a grocery store in the past month has seen it – prices for everything have gone up.
In real terms, that means families are losing purchasing power.
Adjusted for inflation, real hourly earnings fell by 1 percent, and are down 3.6 from a year ago.
The economy was already beginning to recover from the pandemic, but Biden’s misguided spending blitz created massive demand for consumer goods that the economy couldn’t produce.
President Biden issued a statement saying that the numbers are bad, but they’re out of date, pointing to the fall in gas prices in July. Those gas prices still start with “$4”
Virginia families need help. That’s why we cut taxes and tried to do even more to make life more affordable.
Unfortunately, Democrats stood in the way. Now families are paying the price for bad policy.
CNBC Rankings:
CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” ranking are out, and Virginia has fallen from #1 to #3.
The biggest impact on Virginia's ranking this year. Cost of living, which has led to a continued net out-migration of college-educated families.
Virginia’s workforce ranking fell from 3rd best to 11th, due in large part to those families choosing to move elsewhere.
Republicans have long recognized that we have a serious cost of living problem in the Commonwealth.
That’s one reason we returned more than $4 billion to taxpayers this year in the form of tax cuts.
Governor Youngkin recognized this problem early – and ran on his plan to fix it.
We’ve tried mightily to lower the cost of living for Virginians, from income tax cuts to a temporary suspension of the gas tax.
Fixing our cost-of-living issues will take bipartisan support. We’re hopeful Democrats will join us in working to make Virginia a more affordable place to live, work, worship, and raise a family.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.