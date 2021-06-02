The United States Flags are “flying” here again

It's really great to see the Red, White and Blue United States Flags flying again at the corner of U. S. Rt. 58 and Furr St. on the east side of town. The “Flags for Our Heroes” is a project of the South Hill Rotary Club, and is something that has brought a lot of comments and participation. In fact, I don't think you will find anything as large as this in the area.
A large group of Rotarians put the finishing touches on the flag poles Thursday afternoon before our Rotary meeting later that evening. It was rewarding to hear drivers toot their vehicle horns, as if to salute us with a “thank you.”
Just in case you have not taken time to count the number of flags, there are 200 of the Red, White and Blue and when there is a breeze it makes a spectactular view that is well worth the effort to drive by. However, please be careful. I have witnessed some drivers who have gotten so involved in the view they have actually driven off the hard surface of Rt. 58 and put up a cloud of dust.
And, if you are interested joining this show of patriotism, YES, you can be a part. Just see, or contact any Rotarian, including me, and give the name of your “honoree” (a veteran or a first responder). The flags were put up in time to wave for Veterans Day and will continue to wave through July 4.There is a fee, however.
On a personal note, I sponsored three veterans – my Father, my Uncle Fred, and one for me. Yep, I am a veteran, but fortunately my unit was never called up to serve overseas. However, that was not the case for my father or for my uncle. I only mention this because I find it unusual that my father, Frank L. Nanny served during World War I, and fought in Germany. But his youngest brother, Fred Nanny, fought in World War II in Italy and was wounded and received a Purple Heart.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –After operating a department store in South Hill for eight years, R. Ripen has opened a Boydton Department Store.
The Browder-Williams Co., a Beauty Salon, has set its grand opening Tuesday evening June 9 at Lawrenceville.
1941 – A new building was being constructed in South Hill, located behind Pearce's Pressing Shop, and will house the new Brown's Barber Shop.
Four local boys were selected for Boy's State – Clarence Rainey, Thomas Piercy, John Edward Taylor, and Thomas Samford.
Mrs. A. H. Northington was elected President of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Cedar Tavern in South Hill was under the new management of C. E. Wall.
The South Hill Tobacconist defeated Boydton 5-4. Rudy Kirkland pitched a 4-hitter and struck out 10 batters. Harry Mewborn collected three hits and drew one walk.
1951 – C. H. Crowder was elected President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
The South Hill Tobacconist defeated Kenbridge 9-5. Southpaw Jimmie Brooks got the win. Bill Hamlin had three hits and drove in two runs.
1961 – Charles W. Crowder was elected President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Falcon Hodges graduated from the T. C. Williams Law School. He will join the Hodges and Harris Law Firm in South Hill.
Tom Leggett was elected President of the Park View Athletic Boosters Club.
William E. Walker was elected President of the La Crosse P-TA.
1971 – Four Park View students were named “Honor Graduates” because of their scholastic average. They are Susan Hofelich, Benny George, John Locks and Virginia Wright.
The State Highway Department announced it will close “Steel Bridge” over the Roanoke River on U. S. 1 between South Hill and the North Carolina Line on June 8 in order to make repairs and the bridge will be closed for approximately five months.
Miss Mary Jane Paulette of South Hill, a sophomore at Virginia Intermont College, was selected to be on the May Court.
Miss Nancy Crowder of South Hill, a freshmam at Lynchburg College, was honored
with an award for creative writing – The Mellie Mae Albert Hughes Memorial Award.
Mrs. A. P. Smith, third grade teacher at South Hill Primary School, is retiring after 45 years of teaching in Mecklenburg County Public Schools.
Miss Yasue Sakaoka, Art Professor at Saint Paul's College, Lawrenceville, was hired to construct six sculptures in the South Hill Town Park.
Bill and Sallie Berry have taken over management of South Hill Motel and Restaurant.
Sergeant Ashley W. Armistead Jr. of South Hill was promoted to Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Staff Sergeant Armistead has just returned from serving 12 months in Thailand at a B-52 Base.
Private First Class Eric B. Jones of La Crosse arrived safely to serve at Cameron Bay, South Vietnam.
Billy Vaughan was installed as Captain of the Southside Rescue Squad.
Howard Settle, a native of Alberta, was elected Vice-President and Treasurer of the Federal Land Bank of Baltimore and The Federal Intermediate Credit Bank of Baltimore.
1981 – Jennifer Lee Chavis was crowned Miss Black Teenage World of Mecklenburg.
Jim Williams of Chase City was elected President of the Roanoke River Art Association.
Three employees of the South Hill Post Office were recognized for long years of service. Honored were: Walter M. Rochelle, Supervisor of Postal Operations, 27 years; W. T. Pearson, Rural Carrier, 26 years; and H. B. Allgood, Distribution Clerk, 25 years.
`Mike Bradner joined the police force of his home town, the South Hill Police Department. He was a 6-year veteran of the U. S. Navy.
Whitfield B. Gittman Jr. was elected President of the Southern Piedmont Association Life Underwriters.
1991 – Lea Overby was named Valedictorian and Stephanie Ezell, Salutatorian, of the Park View graduation class.
Siscle H. Raines, 71, a retired State Police Sergeant and a former South Hill Mayor, died June 1. Mr . Raines served eight years as mayor.
Mrs. Nelda Rose Hunter Sanders, 77, died June 1. She was a retired Mecklenburg County Extension Agent for the Virginia Tech Extension Service.
Six members of the Mecklenburg Education Association were recognized for 25 years of service – Betty B. Farrar, Park View Middle; Juanello G. Hargrove, Clarksville Elementary; Marjorie L. Hudson, South Hill Elementary; Archer C. Knuckles Jr., Bluestone Middle; Glover W. Powell, Park View Middle; and Arlene Walker, Park View Senior High.
Peebles Inc. announced the appointment of two employees to Vice-President positions in the 51-Department Store Chain. Karolyn Hawthorne to V-P, Merchandise Manager; and David Bordson to V-P, Director of Real Estate.
Bruce Settle was elected President of the newly organized South Hill Kiwanis Club.
A ribbon cutting was held to open the Equity One of Virginian Inc. in the Lawrenceville downtown location of the former Moss Jewelry.
Bryant Reese won his seventh South Hill Invitation Golf Tournament with a 2-day total of 139, for a 4-stroke victory.
2001 – Money for Mecklenburg County's 7th Relay For Life is still rolling in as the total has reached $115,347.40. Kitty's Angels won the team title for the third year. The team members raised $29,919.20.
Sam L. Wells celebrated his 90th birthday on May 13.
The Top Ten students at Brunswick Senior High included Matthew Webb Evans, Valedictorian; Heather Courtney Clary, Salutatorian; Harrison Neal Vaughan, Kimberly Jo Sexton, Michael Christopher Schaefer, Joseph Brandon Lopresti, Joanne Lynn Wright, Douglas James Peters, Melanie Jane Reekes, Patrice Danielle Clayton and Leisha Dawn Stotesburg.
BGF Industries honored employees working for 15 or more years. They were: Nathaniel Harrison, 37 years, Peggy Robinson, 35; Frances Aleman, 35; Willie Davis, 34; James Crenshaw, 33; Leanna Jones, 32; Billy Watkins, 28; Marilyn Smith, 25; Virginia Smith, 25; Margaret Shephard, 25; Wayne Krenzer, 25.
2011 – Faye Perkins, who represented the Powellton District, resigned from the Brunswick County School Board.
Captain C. M. “Mike” Mayer of the South Hill Police Department, was recognized for a Third Place in the Virginia State Police 2010 LEO Award Competition.
Park View goalie Brittany Ponton was selected as the Southside District “Player of the Year.”
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.