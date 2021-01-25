A great tribute for two distinguished gentlemen

I admit up front that I have been a little lax in reporting two important issues, and if you did not see it somewhere else, I blame it on my upstairs “man cave” for being late. Fortunately, you do not have to see the “man cave”. To be honest, it is in a mess. My wife, Barbara, tells me it is my mess and it is my responsibility to clean it up (ha, ha).
So I did clean it up, a little, and found an old (Oct. 2020) copy of the Cooperative Living Magazine. It had two interesting articles and I apologize for not reporting this to you earlier. The first article was one honoring Bob Jones of Palmer Springs. The second article was one honoring Attorney E. Warren Matthews of South Hill, who resided for many years in Bracey.
I will not dishonor either by selecting which article to comment on first. I will simply select for my first gentleman to comment on by the first article I read, and that goes to . . . (a little drum roll, please) Bob Jones.
Jones is a long-time director of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City. Jones was recognized as the outgoing Board Chairman for the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. He also was recognized for his leadership and distinguished service.
Matthews was honored on his retirement as general counsel for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative. He served as general counsel for the firm for 33 years and on his retirement from MEC counsel, Matthews was the recipient of the Cooperative's 2020 Distinguished Service Award.
Even though late, I send my congratulations to each one for a job well done.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 – Burgess H. Hamlet and Ernest B. Hamlet purchased The Blue Bird Tea Room from Clarence Taylor. The brothers were to take over the popular restaurant on North Mecklenburg Ave. on Feb. 1.
Mr. W. S. Peebles of Lawrenceville died Jan. 23. He was President of W. S. Peebles & Company, operating department stores in Lawrenceville, South Hill and Emporia.
1941 – Jack Dempsey, former worlds heavyweight boxing champion, was in South Hill and visited South Side Oil Company before going to Charlottesville to referee a wrestling match.
Alpheus O. Powell of South Hill graduated from the Air Corps Basic Flying School in Montgomery, Ala.
Mrs. H. L. Fowlkes was elected President of the South Hill Garden Club. Mrs. F. E. Bobbitt was selected Chairman for Group I and Mrs. K. E. Moseley was selected Chairman for Group II.
1951 – Charlie Winston Hobgood of Merdithville was appointed a local Forest Warden.
The teen-age girls of Brodnax organized a “Wolverine” Club for recreation and entertainment. Maxine Crowder was elected President.
The Virgine Lee Shop of South Hill was holding a Closing Out Sale that will continue until the stock is entirely sold.
1961 – The Park View girls defeated Randolph-Henry 35-25. Glenn Simmons scored 16 points, Edna Newman 10 and Mary Ellen Mewborn 9.
East End High School boys defeated Wyatt High of Emporia. (No score was reported). Jeffress was high scorer with 21 points. Gregory scored 19 and Hutchinson added 10.
The East End girls also won. Lorene Smith scored 9 points, Vivian Thomas scored 8 and Gloria White scored 7.
1971 – The Stockholders of The South Hill Enterprise destroyed by fire last December announced they planned to rebuild on the same lot at the corner of North Mecklenburg Ave. and West Atlantic St.
Miss Penny Barrow, former Miss Danville and runner-up in the Miss Virginia Peanut Pageant in Emporia, agreed to perform in the Miss Mecklenburg County Pageant in Clarksville in March. The pageant is sponsored by the Clarksville Jaycees.
Robert G. Boswell of South Hill, Manager of the South Hill Branch of First Federal Savings and Loan, was elected Assistant Vice-President of the bank.
Howard Mustian Jr., principal of Randolph-Henry High School and formerly principal of the La Crosse and Chase City Elementary Schools, will become Director of Public Education for Nottoway County, effective July 1.
Specialist Four John C. Paynter of South Hill is stationed at Phu Bay, Vietnam.
Specialist Four Robert C. Baskerville of Rt. 1, South Hill, received a Commendation Medal while serving with the American Division in Vietnam. Baskerville was serving with the 1st Battalion, 20th Infantry in Doc Pho.
Ed Rogers led Park View to a 60-53 win over Brunswick Rogers scored a game-high 25 points. Also in double figures were Kenneth Walker with 14 and Donald Curtis with 10. David Wilson led Brunswick with 18 points, followed by Mike Coleman with 14 and Billy Short with 12.
The Park View girls outscored the Brunswick girls 20-14 in the second half to squeak by for a 36-35 win. Lucy Walker led the way for PV with 15 points and Joyce Inge scored 10. Sharon Will led Brunswick with 19 points.
1981 – Kenny Orr was selected “Man of the Year” by the Chase City Jaycees. Other winners were: Don Harris, Young Religious Leader of the Year; Randy Partridge, Young Educator of the Year; C. W. Carter, Young Fireman of the Year; Willis Clayton, Young Law Enforcement Officer of the Year; Art Moran, Boss of the Year; John Wooten, Young Farmer of the Year; and Ricky Reese, Young Rescue Squad Member of the Year.
Alberta Vice-Mayor Al P. Tireless was named Mayor following the resignation of John Finch due to business commitments.
Mr. J. Grady Martin was re-appointed to his third 4-year term as Superintendent of the Brunswick County Public Schools.
Mary Clary was installed as President of the Lawrenceville VFW Auxiliary.
Brunswick, behind a 24-point performance by guard Moses Golatt, defeated Park View, 63-49. Grady Posey and John Thompson added 13 points each. Ed Jones, who scored 13 points, was the only Dragon in double figures.
1991 – John M. Long of South Hill retired from Brodnax Mills, Inc. after 16 1/2 years of service.
Mr. A. B. Haga of Chase City died Jan. 24 after 45 years as a teacher and administrator. Mr. Haga was Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Public Schools from 1949 until 1976.
John Zubrod was was installed as Captain and Gary Baird as Chief of the Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department.
Pat Pruden was installed as President of the Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Wallace A. (Wally) Roberts was installed as Chief of the Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department. He also was honored as “Fireman of the Year.”
Shane Parham scored 24 points and pulled down 24 rebounds in leading Brunswick Academy to a 69-48 win over Southampton Academy.
2001 – Bad news hit South Hill and Lawrenceille as Heileg-Meyers Company announced the closing of 116 stores, including the two in South Hill and Lawrenceville. The closings were expected to be within the next three months.
Bridget Keating Fahey of South Hill died Jan. 29 at age 103. She was a native of Feakle County Clare, Ireland.
Linda Mangum, RN, BSN, was honored as she was recognized as Employee of the Year
2000 at Community Memorial Healthcenter.
Mrs. Sylvia Clarke Lambert of South Hill was honored by the South Hill Masonic Lodge with the Community Builders Award.
Bob Hart of Clarksville, and a reporter for the South Hill Enterprise, was named Honorary Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Relay For Life Event.
2011 – Buckhorn and La Crosse Elementary Schools received top awards from the Virginia Board of Education for their achievements during the 2009-2010 school year. The two schools were among 323 schools across the state to earn the Board of Education Excellence Award.
South Hill Mayor Earl O. Horne was honored as the Colonial Theatre was named the “Earl O. Horne Theatre”.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
