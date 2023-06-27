From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Last Week’s Election

Last week, some voters in Virginia went to the polls to vote in primary elections across Virginia. These are some passing thoughts on those primaries.
Money
The Democrats alone spent over $13 million dollars to decide between their candidates in eight races. Races that matched liberal incumbents against extremely liberal challengers. Much of those funds came from one couple in the Charlottesville area. Bill Michaels and his wife, Sonja Smith, wrote big checks directly as well as through miscellaneous named organizations. If these folks spent this kind of money against experienced legislators, I fully expect they will do even more against Republicans.
Winners and Losers
It was interesting who won and who lost. Four Democrats with liberal voting records were defeated by candidates that were to the left of them. This takes the Democrat Party into an awkward position. These new candidates might be successful in parts of Northern Virginia, but this makes the Democrat Party less acceptable to most Virginians.
I am very proud of those Senate candidates that will represent the Republican Party. They are commonsense conservatives that will do a good job if they are elected in November. It is entirely possible that the Republican Party will win twenty-three of the forty seats.
If I am fortunate to be one of those, I will be in line to be chairman of the Finance and Appropriations Committee. The first Southern Virginia senator from this area since Halifax County’s Howard Anderson in the eighties.
The most outspoken delegate and senator on the Republican side were defeated, not because of their votes on legislation, but rather because they simply did not serve professionally. As expected, upon their losses, each laid blame for their loss on others; another instance of their unprofessional behavior. The flip side was the Democrat senator from Northern Virginia who humbly accepted his defeat thanked the voters for their past support and congratulated the winner.
In the election that covered Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Charlotte, as well as parts of Halifax and Prince Edward, there was a pointless primary. The individual that was running against Delegate Wright withdrew after the early voting had already begun. The lawyers that focus on election law concluded that since the voting had already begun, the primary could not be cancelled. Because the second candidate had already withdrawn, he could not win even if he had received most of the votes. As well, primaries do not allow write-in votes. Wright is the only candidate that could win. This was a silly waste of taxpayers’ money. A problem that was created because we currently have a six-week voting season rather than a voting day. A situation that was an unexpected result of the changes in 2021.
In the newly drawn senate district that begins in Brunswick and Dinwiddie and goes to Suffolk, two good candidates split the vote east and west. However, the eastern part has greater population, therefore, Delegate Emily Brewer will represent the Republican Party in November.
Closely Watched Races
Three districts that received much attention in the media were the senate districts around Charlottesville and the Portsmouth/Chesapeake area. One spent $1.5 million, one spent $2.3 million and the other closer to $2.5 million. In these two Democrat primaries the incumbents did win.
Senator Creigh Deeds moved from his home in Bath County to Charlottesville to run. He was challenged by a sitting delegate that was much more liberal. Deeds was barely able to hang on because of the conservative counties around Charlottesville.
In the Petersburg region, former Delegate Aird upset Senator Joe Morrissey.
In the Portsmouth/Chesapeake race, two incumbents had been redistricted into the same district. Together they spent a fortune. Senator Louise Lucas prevailed. With her victory, she stands to be the longest serving member and, if I win in November, I will be second only to her.
Big Turnover
It is very possible that we will have a 50% turnover in the Senate. The biggest reason is the bi-partisan redistricting that refused to consider where any current legislator lives. This meant some had tochoose between moving, retiring, or running against friends. The majority that had seen the district they had been representing decided that they had had enough.
All of this will make the 2024 session more interesting. If re-elected, and chair of the FinanceCommittee, I have no intention to not have a budget on time.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P. O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
