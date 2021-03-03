The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

“Presenting an original poem by yours truly”
“The Inspiration Station”
You are now tuned in
Your mistakes are reason to start again
Don’t clutter your mind with foolish thoughts
Don’t let negativity cloud your heart
Stand tall; rise to the occasion
No matter the challenges that you’re facing
Circumstances can make one bitter
Rise up; Show that you’re bigger
Failure happens to us all
You can trip yet rise after a fall
Have faith in what you’re doing
Believe in what you’re pursuing
We all have meaning and purpose
Stay on track; keep your focus
Your past is your past
Worrying won’t take it back
You’ve learned from life’s lessons
You’re on a journey, tie your shoes and keep on stepping
Time isn’t frozen; let it go
Like the Oshun river let it flow
We’re mortal, we have emotional breakdowns
Rise from it more resilient and more profound
I give you a dose of inspiration
Written from my heart when one is in need of elevation
- Oshun The Poet (LaTesha Wilkins)
Instagram: oshunthepoet
Facebook: oshunthepoet
Stay Updated via:
Instagram: @thepoetshavenbyotp
@oshunthepoet
FB: oshunthepoet
Send Submissions to oshunthepoet@gmail.com to be considered as a feature in a future column.
Visit: https://oshunthepoet.wixsite.com/thepoetshavenbyoshun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.