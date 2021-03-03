The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

“Presenting an original poem by yours truly”

“The Inspiration Station” 

You are now tuned in

Your mistakes are reason to start again

Don’t clutter your mind with foolish thoughts

Don’t let negativity cloud your heart

Stand tall; rise to the occasion

No matter the challenges that you’re facing

Circumstances can make one bitter

Rise up; Show that you’re bigger 

Failure happens to us all

You can trip yet rise after a fall

Have faith in what you’re doing

Believe in what you’re pursuing

We all have meaning and purpose

Stay on track; keep your focus

Your past is your past

Worrying won’t take it back

You’ve learned from life’s lessons

You’re on a journey, tie your shoes and keep on stepping

Time isn’t frozen; let it go

Like the Oshun river let it flow

We’re mortal, we have emotional breakdowns

Rise from it more resilient and more profound 

I give you a dose of inspiration

Written from my heart when one is in need of elevation 

- Oshun The Poet (LaTesha Wilkins)

