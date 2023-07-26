The Wright Report

Updated Education Model Policies
In 2020, Democrats passed legislation requiring the Commonwealth to promulgate model policies governing how schools will handle common issues surrounding children dealing with their gender identity.
The Northam administration issued policies that kept secrets from parents, enabled boys to compete in girls’ sports, and other controversial actions. Recently, the Youngkin administration finalized their revision of these policies, providing a much-needed dose of common sense.
The final version of the new policies rolls back the most objectionable parts of the Northam version, while adhering to a critical tenet: parents oversee their children.
Parents will determine what names, nicknames, and/or pronouns, if any, shall be used for their child by teachers and school staff while their child is at school, whether their child engages in any counseling or social transition at school that encourages a gender that differs from their child’s sex, or whether their child expresses a gender that differs with their child’s sex while at school.
The final draft clarifies the definition of a transgender student as “a public student whose parent has stated in writing that the student’s gender differs from the student’s biological sex.” All students will be treated with dignity and respect. The final policies include provisions that combat bullying and protect students related to potential parental abuse or neglect.
The policies make it clear that for use of sex-separated facilities, including locker rooms and bathrooms, and participation in sex-separated events, including athletics, will be based on sex, defined explicitly as biological sex. These standards should be modified only to the extent they need to be to comply with federal law.
The draft also includes an “opt-out” option for parents to request that their child be given access to a different sex- segregated facility (bathroom or locker room) if the school has to accommodate students of the opposite sex using otherwise sex- separated facilities due to state or federal law.
School divisions are required to maintain an official record for each student that contains his or her legal name and biological sex.
That record can only be changed if a parent or eligible student submits a legal document, such as a birth certificate, state- or federal-issued identification, passport, or court order substantiating the student or former student’s change of legal name or sex.
School personnel shall address students by his or her name and sex as shown on the students' official record. There are exceptions for commonly associated names (such as William being called Will or Bill) and for instructional purposes (such as using a different name in a foreign language class).
Most importantly this section states that students wishing to be addressed by a different name or pronouns must have parental written consent submitted to the school division.
Lastly this section does not require students or school personnel to address or refer to students in any particular manner that would violate someone's constitutionally protected rights and reaffirms that all material pertaining to a student's gender should be shared with a parent.
The final version also contains privacy provisions designed to protect students.
Schools should only disclose sensitive information to the student, the student’s parents, and school personnel with a legitimate educational interest, or when required by law.
The policies do contain “an exception for school staff to conceal material information about a student from a student’s parent including information related to gender if the student is at imminent risk of suicide related to parental abuse or neglect consistent with § 22.1-272.1”
Students with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria made by a licensed health care provider should consult with their school’s ADA coordinator regarding any requested services, in accordance with a recent court ruling.
Governor Youngkin is cleaning up a mess made by Virginia Democrats. House and Senate Republicans are determined to provide him with the cleaning supplies. I am not “woke” but I am awake enough to see Virginia won’t survive under Democrat leadership.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
