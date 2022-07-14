Dear Editor,
Supervisors, Department of Economic Development work on Hotel Project
LAWRENCEVILLE- On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at a special called meeting, the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution that approved a performance agreement for a hotel project on U.S. Highway 58 in Lawrenceville. This agreement is between the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, and the hotel developers. This project involves a considerable investment that will be an asset to our county'?''?'s residents.
In instances where the county wishes to sell property, the property is gifted to the Brunswick County IDA and the IDA is authorized to sell, donate and convey its properties for the purposes of promoting economic development within the County. The incentives for economic development are described in the Performance Agreement as well as all obligations of each party in respect to the hotel development project.
In July 2020, the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors purchased the parcel of land on US-58 for the sole purpose of economic development. The motivation behind the Board'?''?'s decision to approve the Agreement is intended to benefit the County by increasing tax revenues, establishing new job opportunities, and supporting the promotion of countywide tourism.
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development shares '?''?'In accordance with the Brunswick County Vision 2035 to make Brunswick County a premier location for economic growth and development by acquiring a hotel to locate in the county, the Brunswick County Economic Development Department has worked to market this parcel to numerous developers for this purpose. We are excited to have reached this juncture in the process of announcing this proposed project. We are so excited to welcome these developers to Brunswick County and we want to thank them for investing in our locality."
For more information about the Hotel Project, call Brunswick County Administration Office, Economic Development at (434) 848-3107.
Beth Raney
Administrative Services Coordinator
County of Brunswick
