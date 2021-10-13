The Wright Report

Friday’s meeting of the Virginia Redistricting Commission may have been the last one, Democrat members stormed out of the meeting, denying the body a quorum.
The move was calculated, though, as it was the group’s only remaining option -- they didn’t like the way the table was set, so they turned the table over.
The blow up by the Democratic members of the commission was predictable once the Republican members realized what they were doing.
As the two sides were approaching a point to begin the horse trading required to reach compromise, the commission was jockeying for position.
Once a starting point was chosen, the work could move forward.
Democrats recognized that and brought forward a surprise map that the public had not seen before -- nor had any of the commissioners.
Republicans were taken aback by this map. Based on our internal analysis, it was nothing but a Democrat gerrymander.
Using this map as a starting point would have put Republicans at a significant disadvantage.
It would have taken several concessions from Democrats to make the map even as fair as the map that they had introduced earlier.
It’s clear that this was an attempt to give themselves an advantage.
Republicans, however, refused to go along with the charade, and insisted on using another map as a starting point.
That left Democrats with only one option to preserve their effort -- turn over the table by walking out, claiming Republicans refused to compromise.
FBI at School Board Meetings
Democrats have followed Terry McAuliffe's lead and have grown tired of listening to parent at school board meetings.
So much so, in fact, that the National School Board Association wrote to President Biden, asking him to use the FBI and other agencies to monitor and prosecute those who made threats against school boards, or even just those who have made boards feel uncomfortable.
From their letter: Specifically, NSBA asks that the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service and its National Threat Assessment Center focus their expertise and resources on the level of risk to public schoolchildren, educators, board members, facilities, and campuses."
"NSBA also requests that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intervene against threatening letters and cyberbullying attacks that have been transmitted to students, school board members, district administrators, and other educators."
NSBA asked the feds to "examine appropriate enforceable actions against these crimes and acts of violence under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act in regard to domestic terrorism."
Said simply, parents making school board members uncomfortable are domestic terrorists and should be treated as such.
Meanwhile, the Virginia School Board Association put out a statement making it clear that not only do they welcome input for parents, but they also disagree with the letter sent to President Biden by their national counterparts.
According "VSBA and its 132 local school division members recognize the vital role parents play in the education of their children and within the school community."
While the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) is currently a member of NSBA, it was not consulted about this letter, did not provide information to NSBA, and was not informed that the letter was being sent.
"The decision by NSBA to write this letter is not the first disagreement that VSBA has had with its national association and probably will not be the last, but it is important that our members and the citizens of this state know where VSBA stands” said the President of the Virginia School Board Association.
No one condones threats or violence of any kind. But angry parents have a right to speak to their school board members, and it's wrong to call in the FBI to attempt to cow parents into silence.
We need more, not less, parents involved in their children’s education. As your Delegate, I will always support parents being involved in what their child is learning in schools. The Code of Virginia reads: 1-240 - Rights of parents: A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent's child.
Simply put, we cannot afford another two years of Democrat rule in Richmond.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.