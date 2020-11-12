My reflections of past National election results

In my long career in the newspaper business with the Enterprise, I never witnessed what we had in this year's Presidential election. In those days when I was editor for 35 years, we committed to delaying our final press run until the wee hours of Wednesday morning in order to give our readers a picture of the election as well as to have the newspapers at the South Hill Post Office before 8 am.
And I can happily say that only once did we finally go to press on Wednesday without knowing the winner. That was in 1960 when John F. Kennedy won over Richard D. Nixon by the narrow margin of 113,057 votes. Not until mid-Wednesday morning was it announced that Kennedy was the new President.
This year, not until Saturday morning did television stations announce that Joe Biden had won the Presidency. Although I felt Thursday that the writing (votes) were in the books and it would be an uphill battle for President Trump to overcome.
However, as disappointed as I was over Trump losing, there was some good news. Yes, because they were on the same ticket as Trump, there were six Republican women who defeated Democratic incumbents for House seats enabling the GOP to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from gaining a majority in Congress.
Now, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Mr. W. D. Moore of the Bluestone District and Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, was chosen to represent the Superviors at the State Educational meeting to be held in Richmond.
Herbert Loving was elected President of the re-organized Liberty 4-H Club.
South Hill High School had a tough game Friday but remained undefeated at 5-0. With the game tied 7-7 in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, Arthur Rowley scored on a long run to give South Hill a 14-7 win over Worsham. Younger Saunders scored South Hill's first touchdown.
The South Hill girls basketball team, who defeated Buckhorn 22-21 earlier, took it on the chin this time as Buckhorn romped to a 42-12 win. There was no individual scoring given for the game.
1940 – Miss I. V. White of La Crosse received a Gold Medal as Mecklenburg County winner in the National 4-H Rural Electrician Program.
Hunter Gee, President of the South Hill FFA Chapter, and Wallace Moore of the La Crosse FFA attended the National FFA Convention in Kansas City.
The Hotel Nordan on South Mecklenburg Ave. was under the new management of W. M. Marmaduke.
Mrs. Wallace Ingram was operating The Old Plank Road Antique Shop at Big Fork.
1950 – Miss Jane Edmund Gregg of Brodnax, a chemistry major at Mary Washington College was listed in Who' Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Miss Gregg was President of the Cap and Gown, the senior honor society.
Mecklenburg County was represented at the State Teachers meeting in Richmond by Miss Maugerite Trimm of South Hill, Mrs. Mary Puryear of Chase City, Hiram Holmes of La Crosse, Bland Crowder of Buckhorn, Mrs. Adelaide Weisiger of Boydton and Mrs. Isabel Hutcheson of Clarksville.
1960 – The Democratic Party regained the White House as John F. Kennedy defeated Richard M. Nixon in an election that was so close that it was not until Wednesday morning before it became official that Kennedy had won. While Kennedy carried Mecklenburg County, Nixon carried Virginia.
Iris Layne Creedle of South Hill and Hugh Thomas Callahan of Union Level were elected to Kappa Delta Pi, honorary education fraternity at the University of Richmond.
Park View upset Bluestone 19-18 as the top two running backs in the district lived up to their billings. Alex Burnette of Bluestone rushed for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns while Thomas Jones of Park View rushed for 112 yards and scored one touchdown. While the Bluestone defense had given up only 20 points in seven games, Park View touched them for 19 points. The Dragons sewed up the win as Marvin Crutchfield raced 33 yards for a TD with just 1:50 left in the game. Only Bluestone came back to score on the last play of the game and needed the extra point to gain a tie and the District Title. However, tackle Jimmy Brame smashed through to block the kick.
East End defeated the North Side Bob Cats 31-0. H. B. Hutcheson scored in the first quarter and F. B. Sydner scored in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead at the half. Hutcheson scored again in the third quarter. Sydner scored again in the fourth quarter and Gregory wrapped up the scoring with a 35-yard run.
1970 – Al Kopcienski was honored by the South Hill Lions Club for 24 years of perfect attendance.
Donald “Don” Greene of Skipwith died Monday, Nov. 9, at age 49. He was a sports writer for the South Hill Enterprise and also was an announcer for several radio stations, including WJWS in South Hill. He was twice voted President of the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters Association.
1980 – James C. Hall, 45, of La Crosse was unanimously approved for the vacant La Crosse District seat on the Mecklenburg County School Board. Hall was a farmer.
Joe Taylor was elected President of the South Hill Elementary School PTA.
Francis D. Basham, Extension Agent in Brunswick County for 28 years, announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.
An Appreciation Day was being planned for Nov. 16 for Rev. Alexander H. Early who served as Minister of Saint Paul's Memorial Chapel on the campus of Saint Paul's College, Lawrenceville.
Lynne Gillespie was crowned Homecoming Queen at Mecklenburg Academy.
A new Golden Corral was scheduled to open Nov. 12 at 807 East Atlantic St. in South Hill. Earl Connell was Partner-Manager.
1990 – Hillard Sizemore, Executive Director of the Mecklenburg County Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service, was honored for 30 years of government service, the past 28 with the ASCS.
John Richard Bacon IV of Rt. 1, Kenbridge, was honored as the Outstanding Young Farmer in Lunenburg County.
Army Sergeant Terry D. Wyatt of Star Route 1, Lawrenceville, was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal while serving as a Switching Systems Operator at Wiley Barracks, Germany.
Meade Flinn of Alberta was presented the Conservation Award by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Mr. Flinn had spent over 30 years in helping to save the endangered species of Bluebirds.
The Brunswick Senior High girls defeated Park View 61-40 to win the Southside District Championship. Angela Walton of Brunswick was named Most Valuable Player. Walton scored a team-high 18 points with Melissa Trusty adding 13 and Andrea Vaughan 12. Marcia Whittingham of Park View scored a game-high 26 points.
Park View defeated Brunswick 20-6 as sophomore quarterback Jamethro Rogers had a hand in all three touchdowns. He passed for two TDs, a 15-yard pass to Terry Barnette and an 11-yard pass to Chris Feggins. He scored the final touchdown on a 1-yard run.
The Brunswick Academy Vikings won the VCC Title 12-6 in overtime over Prince Edward Academy. Down 6-0 late in the fourth quarter, Brad Farmer scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game. In overtime, Mark Gee caught a 10-yard pass from Craig Grizzard for the win.
Kenston Forest School, Blackstone, won the girls' VCC Championship with a 51-50 win over Brunswick Academy. Betsy Jones and Michelle Washburn led the Cavs' upset with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Janie Burleson of BA received the tournament's Most Valuable Player Award.
2000 – Republican George Bush was elected President over Al Gore (D). George Allen (R) defeated incumbent Charles Robb (D). Incumbent Virgil Goode (I) defeated Joseph Spence. And Frank Ruff (R) of Clarksville defeated Jerry Flowers.
Southside Office Supply relocated its business to the 100 block of South Mecklenburg Ave. (old Hines Super Market) with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Eleven employees of CMH were recognized for long years of service. 20 Years – Betty Boyd, Virginia Jiggetts, Patricia Boyd, Mary Overby, Tammy House, Mildred Waye, Paulette Newman-Jones, Julie Bagley and Cheryl Newman. 30 Years – Narietta Evans. 35 Years – Vivan Bracey.
Jeff Billmyer was elected President of the Red Oak Ruritan Club in Alberta.
Gerald Burke, Principal of Brunswick Senior High School, received the 2000 Regional Award of Merit from the Virginia High School League.
2010 – William Henry “TBo” Crowder died Friday Nov. 5. He was a life member of the Southside Rescue Squad and a 31-year employee of Burlington Industries/BGF.
Shirley Bigger was named “Citizen of the Year” by the Chase City Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. J. T. Lenhart, retired District Manager of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, was named Grand Marshal of the Chase City Christmas Parade.
Park View senior Daveon Gregory scored with 22 seconds remaining in the game to give the Dragons a 20-16 win over Brunswick.
Brunswick Academy ended its season with a 36-12 win over Broadwater Academy. Tre Tanner and Nick Belmonte had big games for the Vikings. Tanner put BA on the scoreboard first with a 73-yard pass-run from Belmonte. Later, Belmonte scored on a 30-yard run.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.