It's hard to write when you don't talk to anyone

We are going into our third year now in this dreadful COVID-19 pandemic. At first we had fun with this. I would write some of my columns based on the COVID-19 stories and some of the panic that was going on. But that soon got to be old. And, truthfully, they were getting so old, that my readers wanted something different.
But things got so bad that I had almost turned into a hermit. I would go to the Post Office, to WalMart, and to the doctor's office. My wife would ask, “What went on, who did you seen”. All too often, my answer would be “No one”.
One time I was so excited that I explained that I saw a woman who I thought I recognized and spoke to her with enthusiasm, even though both of us had mask on. She looked at me with some questioning thoughts, and I quickly realized that as long as we wearing masks I had to be careful. So. I will admit up front that if I offended anyone by not speaking it was all because I was not sure who you were.
What I was really trying to say is that because of all this pandemic mess, I find it hard to write when I don' get to talk to anyone.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –The Mecklenburg County Electoral Board named the following Election Judges for the 18 Precincts. Boydton – T. L. Andrews, J. C Goode and W. E. Carter. Baskerville – S. N. Hutcheson. Clem Farrar and Mrs. B. J. Montgomery. Clarksville – C. N. Tisdale, Thomas Tisdale and Hunter Moss. Finchley – R. E. Walker, J. T. Newton and J. V. Jeffress. Averett – W. M. Watkins, R. A. Nelson and L. B. Daniels. Buffalo Lithia Springs – W. G. Prittard Sr.,B. W. Shelton and A. L. Holderby.
Gillispie Store – W. D. Adams, D. M. Brame and J. T. Jones. Abbeyville – A. B. Crowder, C. L. Russell and E. R. Moore. Chase City No. 1 – L. E. Bitting, W. J. Gregory and J. T. Reynolds. Chase City No. 2 – W. G. Gregory, C. E. Wall and J. D. Bryson. Union Level – L. N. Buchanan, A. H. Ferguson and C. P. Jones. North View – J. E. Andrews, R. F. Ogburn and A. L. Ogburn.
South Hill – F. L. Nanny, R. M. Hubbard and C. H. Crowder. La Crosse – R. M. Bowen, Tom Drummond and L. C. Moseley. Bracey – B. H. Bracey, S. A. Warren and A. T. Shaw. Smith Cross Roads – W. M. Moseley, T. W. Taylor and M. A. Copley. Wright's Store – Robert Tanner, S. P. Read and Hendrick Hayes. Pearson's Store – Geo. Tarry, L. J. Peoples and Miss Isabelle Tarry.
1941 – Mr. A. O. Bracey, retired merchant and farmer and one of Mecklenburg County's most prominent citizens died at age 74. Mr. Bracey was a member of the Board of Supervisors, representing the La Crosse District.
Mary Hunter Allen was named Valedictorian of the Boydton High graduation class. Lena Madison was Salutatorian.
Mrs. William Walker was elected President of the South Hill Parent-Teachers Association.
Lewis E. Watson of South Hill was elected Vice-President of the rising senior class of Randolph Macon College.
1951 – Mrs. H. B. Coley of South Hill announced she had sold her half interest in the Lincoln Cafe to Mrs. Rosa Mize.
South Hill Troop No. 151 won First Place for their skit in the Camporee of Troops from South Hill, Clarksville and Chase City. The characters were Jimmie Keith Crowder, George Elmore, Buck Feild and Bobby Coley.
South Hill High defeated Lawrenceville 5-2 as southpaw Glen Hill struck out eight batters. Clarence Shearin led South Hill at the plate, going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs.
South Hill defeated Alberta 9-8 in 8 innings. Bobby Harris got the win on the mound, going the distance. After Alberta scored three runs in the top of the 8th inning, Jackie Griffith drove in Glen Hill with the winning run. Harry Mewborn and James Anderson had two hits each.
1961 – Mrs. Ruth Martin of South Hill was elected President of the Mecklenburg Education Association.
Mr. J. W. Jones Jr. of Union Level received three second place awards in the model railroad competition at the 3-day spring convention of the Mid-Eastern Region of the National Railroad Association.
Mrs. John Williams was elected President of the Park View P-TA.
Frank Walker was elected President of the C. B. Haskins Chapter of the New Farmers of America at East End High School.
1971 – Mr. and Mrs. Jack Moody opened Wayside Nursery and Garden Center on U. S. 1, South Hill.
Mrs. R. T. Arnold was installed as President of the Hillcrest Garden Club, South Hill.
Ralph V. Harper of Bracey was named to the Mecklenburg County School Electoral Board. He filled the seat of C. D. Cook, who resigned.
Janice Cleaton of South Hill was crowned May Queen at Kenbridge Day School.
James G. Rose Jr. of Rt. 1, La Crosse, received the highest academic honor at Ferrum College with membership in the Ferrum Scholastic Honor Society.
1981 – South Hill Jaycee President Jim Youngblood was chosen as one of eight Outstanding Chapter Presidents. Frank Bowman of South Hill was selected as one of the Top Five State Directors and Fred Clark was awarded Life Membership to the Virginia Jaycees.
Mrs. Gail Spain was installed as President of the Park View Middle School P-T.A.
Pink Wimbish announced his retirement at the end of the School year as Principal of Brunswick Junior High School. He will complete 33 years as an educator.
Chris Kidd struck out 14 batters as Park View defeated Bluestone 12-5.
Sherwood Boze led the Park View team in hitting as the shortstop-pitcher had a .424 average.
1991 – The Park View Senior FFA Crops Judging Team won the annual Southside Federation Contest. The team consisted of Mike Smith, first high individual; Charles Calhoun, third high scorer, Chad Springer and Brent Evans.
Cynthia K. Love of South Hill and Amy Lynn Smith of Charlotte Court House were recognized as graduating members of the Southside Virginia Community College's Honors Program.
Nancy Thurman and Ashley Clary were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the Brunswick Academy Graduation Class.
Rev. A. D. Goodson was named “Legionnaire of the Year” for American Legion Post 79 of South Hill. Emma Mae Ezell was named “Unit Lady of the Year” for the Auxiliary.
Angela C. Jones of South Hill was elected President of Longwood Colleges's Federation of Student Social Workers.
Park View defeated Nottoway 8-7 to win the Number One Seed in the Southside District Tournament.
Brunswick Academy swept the 3-game Virginia Commonwealth Conference Tournament. Shane Parham pitched the first two games, allowing just two hits in each game. Jim Whitehead went 6-for-11 and Parham went 5-for-11. Parham pitched 13 innings in the tournament, allowing just four hits while striking out 18 batters.
2001 – The Relay For Life surpassed its goal as volunteers raised $102,189.
Nicole (Nikki) Walker of South Hill completed a rare goal of perfect attendance from kindergarten through her 4-years at Hampton University.
Robert Raymond was named “Man of the Year” of VFW Post 7166. Mrs. Anne Brown was named “Woman of the Year” for the Auxiliary.
Edwin S. Lowe, a former Town Councilman and Mayor of Alberta, died at age 86. He spent 42 years in education, including Assistant Director of Instruction and Assistant Superintendent of Brunswick County Public Schools.
Yvonne Ridge was installed as President of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 7166.
Whitfield B. Gittman Jr. was recognized for qualifying for the National Sales Achievement Award with Monumental Life Insurance Co. for the 20th Year.
Matthew Evans was the Valedictorian for the Brunswick Senior High School graduation. Courtney Clary was Salutatorian.
2011 – Supervisor W. P. Hudgins of District 1 announced he will retire after serving the past 20 years on the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors.
Colonel William M. “Bunky” Warren, Retired U. S. Army, of South Hill, died May 20 at age 74.
Brunswick Academy won the State Baseball Championship with an 11-10 win over Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. Dennis Moore was head coach.
Kenston Forest School, Blackstone, claimed the State Softball Championship. Amber Gibson went the distance for the Kaverliers. She gave up just two hits and struck out 12. Hannah Hayes went 3-for-3 at the plate. Debra Hood was head coach.
You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
