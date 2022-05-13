A response to the Lazy Lake Daze Article

Dear Editor,
I would like to speak to the article in the South Hill Enterprise about Lazy Lake Daze that took place on Saturday, April 23. The gentleman that is quoted is a remarkable person, and I have admired his efforts for our community and also for the filled trucks he enabled to go to Kentucky to assist victims of the ghastly tornado.
In regard to his opinion about legalizing marijuana, however, I have to disagree. About the need for legalization, he gave his points by citing the medicinal use of it. He also pointed out that he’d seen people drunk because of alcohol and not seen anyone making a fool of himself because of pot. But alcohol is ingrained in and has been since ancient times. Stopping the use of it is next to impossible, but letting recreational marijuana become part of society should be nipped in the bud. Why do we need another intoxicating drug?
In America, 6.6 million people have abuse problems with recreational marijuana. Also, in states where it is legal, there’s a 10% average increase in DUI accidents. Also, there is no way that we can be assured that children won’t participate in its use. Is it not possible that addicted adults, who are scraping for money to buy harder drugs, to legally buy pot and then sell it to underage kids?
Here are some statistics regarding marijuana and children. 1. 67% of drug treatment admissions are teens. 2. In middle school, high school, and college, the most abused drug is marijuana. 3. Those who use it weekly are 25% less likely to graduate high school. 4. For those who use marijuana at an early age stand a much greater chance they will carry the abuse into adulthood. 5. If nine or ten year old children use pot, they lose their childhood.
Some adults have trouble with it, and some don’t, but all children are affected by it. And yes, pot is a gateway drug. Teens who use pot on a regular basis are 5% more likely to experiment with other illegal drugs.
There are probably many others who feel like I do and probably many who disagree with me. That is okay. Freedom of Speech is a wonderful right. My purpose is to clarify the strong caution we must exert in regard to this drug. Let’s think about the dire social implications.
Sincerely,
Sandy Hedrick
Bracey, Va.
